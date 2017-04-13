News By Tag
Anubavam LLC. offers data migration solution to access your business-ready data without downtime
Anubavam LLC. puts business content to work, improve visibility & reach new frontiers with website content migration strategies. Import, capture, protect, analyze & engage with content for greater insight and action to transform your business.
Anubavam LLC. offers a smart collaborative platform to managing records, mitigate risk, capture documents, improve productivity—
With Anubavam, data migration can be hassle-free, archival and retrieval is effortless. All migrations are scalable, efficient and versatile with zero downtime. The solution can be used to revamp legacy websites of any size – even mass migrations can be managed via CSV files. The redesigned website allows you to manage and maintain content with innovative features and functionality including advanced search, records management, storage optimization, media library, responsive design, multi-language support, data analysis, actionable intelligence and automatic notifications and reminders.
If you want to know more about this innovative solution please visit https://www.anubavam.com/
About Anubavam
Anubavam is a leading web and mobile development company headquartered in Texas. Anubavam develops IT solutions for clients in more than 22 countries across 13 industries for their business transformation. From engineering to custom application development, knowledge management and workflow management, Anubavam helps clients with IT solutions, services and consulting, since 2006. Endowed with a dedicated team of innovators and evangelists, differentiated by the imagination, knowledge and experience, across cutting-edge technologies, Anubavam has delivered 250+ projects for 100+ clients across key industries and business domains, including e-Commerce, e-Learning, Retail, Finance, Entertainment, Social Media and more.
Contact
Sriram S
Marketing Manager
+1-210-417-4073
sriram@anubavam.com
7801 Broadway Ste 205
San Antonio, Texas - 78209
