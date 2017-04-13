News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Document Management Software Launch Creates a Furor in File Management
Document Management Software (DMS) is launched by GATT for storing files in a paperless way. This software is used to archive files and discover uploaded files with an ease. It allows managing office files in an effective way.
Modules of DMS software is divided into five categories that include Administrator, Document Management, Registration, User, and search. The administrator gives permission to deleting files and uses each file for document management. The next category is Document management module and its main function is to control the version of each and every file. All users using the software must be registered users. The users are only permitted to download or upload files on the software. There is also a search option for easy searching of files.
GA Technocare Technology's introduction of this software is a landmark as it allows secure achieving of files in a paperless way. A system is studied for minutest detail and any problem in file upload is resolved. To run the DMS System on a computer, the user requires software like ASP.net, SQL server, .NET frame, and Windows 7 64 bit. The hardware requirements are Pentium 4 processor, PC compatible, 1GB RAM, Windows XP and above.
The feasibility of deploying this software is an urgent need in organizations to keep data safe and secure. The process of file upload is named and numbered for easy reference, each name represents a process, and names of data source is written in capital letters. Its database aims to achieve major processes such as Data integration, data integrity and data independence. The database of the software is implemented using the DBMS package.
The Document Management Software is used for the purpose of managing office files in an effective way. This software allows archiving of files so that they can be easily discovered whenever the need arises. The software has a unique capability to locate, identify, and open files that a user is searching for.
Website : http://www.technocaretechnology.com/
Contact
GA Technocare Technology
0120-6671200
***@technocaretechnology.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse