MedShare Welcomes the Second Lady of Ghana
The Atlanta-based nonprofit will host H.E. Hajia Samira Bawumia, humanitarian and wife of the Vice President of Ghana.
Her Excellency, Mrs. Bawumia is the Founder and CEO of Samira Empowerment and Humanitarian Projects, a non-profit organization dedicated to the welfare of the people of Ghana. Her humanitarian efforts extend to health, education, gender parity, female empowerment, and entrepreneurial development. With a Bachelor of Arts Degree from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and a Master of Business Administration and Project Management from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration, the Second Lady has also made strides in politics as a proponent of efficient government and ending political corruption.
MedShare CEO and President, Charles Redding, said "Knowing that the Second Lady is making healthcare a priority for the nation's government makes us hopeful for the future. We know that cooperation between governments, people, and organizations like ours is the best way to make positive change and support stronger, more sustainable health systems in Ghana." MedShare sent its first donation of essential supplies for medical diagnosis and treatment to Salaga District Hospital in Salaga, Ghana in 2002. Since then, the organization has donated nearly $10 million worth of lifesaving medical supplies and equipment to the West African nation.
MedShare's partners for strengthening healthcare in Ghana have included The Coca-Cola Africa Foundation, the Foundation of Orthopedics and Complex Spine, Giving to Ghana Foundation, Western Union, and the Ghana Diaspora, USA.
WHAT: Visit from the Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency, Hajia Samira Bawumia
WHEN: Thursday, April 20 at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: MedShare Headquarters & Southeast Region Distribution Center
3240 Clifton Springs Road
Decatur, GA 30034
About MedShare
MedShare is a 501c(3) humanitarian aid organization dedicated to improving the quality of life of people, communities, and our planet by sourcing and directly delivering surplus medical supplies and equipment to communities in need around the world. For more information, please visit the organization's website at http://www.medshare.org/.
