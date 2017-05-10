 
Industry News





Learn the Power and Art of Video Storytelling

IABC East Texas invites communications and media professionals and students to attend an educational luncheon on May 10 featuring expert insights on the power of video storytelling.
 
 
Listed Under

TYLER, Texas - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The Guardian noted in 2015 that by 2017, video would account for almost 70% of all consumer internet traffic, stating, "with online video quickly becoming a key means for people to satisfy their information and entertainment needs, small businesses that fail to include it in their internet marketing strategies will do so at their peril."

On May 10, 2017, Frances Yllana, Executive Creative Director of Imaginuity, along with video producer Christopher Whitten, and videographer, Jonny Miller, will share their experience and expertise surrounding the power of video storytelling.

WHAT: International Association of Business Communicators / East Texas Chapter
WHEN: May 10, 2017
WHERE: The Potpourri House - 3320 Troup Hwy #300, Tyler, TX
TIME: Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. / Workshop: 1:15 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.
COST:
Lunch Session Only: $20 (members); $25 (non-members); $10 (students)
Workshop Session Only: $15 (members); $20 (non-members); $10 (students)
Lunch and Workshop Sessions: $35 (members); $45 (non-members); $15 (students)

To register for this event, please sign up at Eventbrite here: http://ow.ly/3P5K30aXxGS

Why Attend?

In their lunch presentation, followed by an afternoon workshop, video professionals will teach attendees the why's and how's of integrating video into a business' marketing strategy, with tips and tricks for telling the best story, regardless of the scale and cost of a production.

The LUNCH session will provide an overview of video storytelling and its influence on today's audiences.

The WORKSHOP will offer opportunities to learn specific lessons related to:
Cost – How much should you spend?
Concepting – How do you tell a good story?
Creative Direction – How do you use your imagination to influence viewers?
Inspiration – How can team-thinking lead to new ideas?
Innovation – What are the techniques that will make your video state-of-the-art?


About the Presenters

Frances Yllana is Executive Creative Director at Imaginuity in Dallas, Texas. She has worked for some of Dallas' most reputable design and advertising firms. Her work has been recognized in various print publications and interactive collections including Print, Graphis, Communication Arts, Black Book AR100, Creativity34 and The Dieline. She has won awards from the AIGA, American Advertising Federation, Houston Art Directors Club, The Dallas Society of Visual Communications and the Press Club of Dallas. Frances also has experience teaching advertising/graphic design and design theory, as an Adjunct Professor and Senior Lecturer of Design at the University of Texas Arlington's Art + Art History Department and in the University of North Texas' design program.

As a producer, Chris Whitten most enjoys the satisfaction of taking a concept and bringing it to life. Responsible for initiating, coordinating, supervising and controlling all aspects of the production process—including creative, financial, technological and administrative—Chris ensures that a client's project remains on schedule, on budget and, most importantly, that it effectively conveys a compelling story. Throughout his career, Chris has worked with leading companies and brands, including Procter & Gamble, Pepsi, American Airlines, Nike, Neiman Marcus and Frito-Lay. His work has taken him around the world. Chris holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography from Savannah College of Art and Design in Savannah, Ga.

Jonny Miller is a Dallas-based photographer and director. Among his clients are several Fortune 500 companies for both broadcast and print projects. Jonny studied under many noted photographers and directors. His passion for making images started at a young age with his mother's Nikon N2000. He taught himself photography until college, where he received a Bachelor of Fine Arts in photography with a minor in art history and film production. He is a recipient of the Missouri Broadcast Association's award for best commercial.

_____________

IABC East Texas is the newest chapter of the worldwide International Association of Business Communicators. Both IABC members and non-members are welcomes to attend. IABC East Texas offers tools, resources and networking for corporate and freelance communicators at all stages of their professional career. Join us to learn more about what we offer for students, professionals and corporate groups who want to take their business communication skills to the next level. Keep informed at https://www.facebook.com/IABCEastTexas/

The International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) is a global network of communication professionals committed to improving organizational effectiveness through strategic communication. Established in 1970, IABC serves members in more than 70 countries for networking, career development and personal growth.

Media Contact
Tracy Torma, Torma Communications
832-293-3475
tracy@torma.com
Source:IABC East Texas
