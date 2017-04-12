News By Tag
Delegata Hosts Shifa Clinic's Celebration to Honor Graduates' Outstanding Volunteer Work
Donald Nguyen and Abhay Sandhu graduate from UC Davis in the 2017 Spring Semester
Each of the two honorees have contributed more than 100 volunteer hours to Shifa Clinic—a non-profit, student-run medical facility that serves uninsured patients free of charge. The work of Nguyen and Sandhu crossed both administrative and medical tasks, and supported the clinic's smooth Sunday 9am-12pm operation.
Nguyen has been nominated for one of UC Davis' top awards, the University Medal; Sandhu served as the elected Vice President of the UC Davis student body of 27,000 undergraduates. "They are model citizens and volunteers, and Shifa Community Clinic has been so lucky to have them. We pride ourselves in the incredible work our volunteers do, and the exceptional individuals they become after this experience,"
Neda Awwad, Clinic Manager at Shifa, also reflected on the guests of honor: "They have been such outstanding volunteers. Their contributions have allowed them to become excellent leaders for change, not only at Shifa, but also in the many student organizations of which they are a part. I have no doubt that they will make a positive impact wherever they go—whether in medicine or in the corporate world."
Nguyen will be matriculating into an MD-PhD program at Stanford University this fall, where he plans to specialize in Infectious Disease. Sandhu majored in Managerial Economics while working part-time in Securities Valuation at State Street Bank.
Located at 419 V Street in Sacramento, Shifa Clinic is a non-profit, student-run medical facility dedicated to serving the diverse, medically uninsured in the Greater Sacramento Area. Every Sunday, the clinic provides basic and specialized medical services free of charge to patients. As a teaching center for medical students and undergraduate volunteers, Shifa Clinic operation is a collaborative effort between undergraduates performing administrative duties, medical students interviewing patients and performing physical exams, and volunteer physicians recommending appropriate treatment regimens. For more information, visit http://www.shifaclinic.org
