Flagler Broadcasting Hires Sales Marketing Manager

 
 
Kitchener
PALM COAST, Fla. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- David Ayres, vice president and general manager of Flagler Broadcasting, is pleased to announce he has added Lisa Kitchener to his team as the new sales marketing manager.

"This new position was created in response to the tremendous growth in the Palm Coast area and Lisa is the perfect fit," said Ayres.

Kitchener brings with her years of radio and multi-media experience to Flagler County including sales, creative marketing, management and strategic planning.

Her history and credentials include a Bachelors of Arts from the University of Maryland, general sales manager at iHeartMEDIA Orlando, and VP of sales at Triton Media. She can be reached at lisa@flaglerbroadcasting.com.

"I am excited to be charged with further developing national/regional advertising dollars in Flagler County," Kitchener said, "What I really love the most is working directly with local business owners with ideas to help them grow and reach greater success. That's where I started in this business, and it's nice to get back to my roots."

###

Flagler Broadcasting, Inc., serves St. Johns, Flagler and Volusia counties. Its primary focus is helping small and medium sized businesses grow through marketing strategy, lead generation and event marketing. Flagler Broadcasting produces 7-8 sold events for exhibitors including concerts, airshows and health fair. Its radio stations includ: Beach 92.7FM, Kix Country 98.7FM, Easy Oldies 100.9FM and WNZF NewsRadio 1550AM & 106.3FM. They are located at 2405 E. Moody Blvd., Suite 402, Bunnell, FL 32110. They can be reached by phone: (386) 437-1992 or online at http://www.flaglerbroadcasting.com.

Contact
David Ayres
***@flaglerbroadcasting.com
End
Source:Flagler Broadcasting
Email:***@flaglerbroadcasting.com
Tags:Flagler County, Broadcasting, Radio
Industry:Multimedia
Location:Palm Coast - Florida - United States
