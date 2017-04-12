News By Tag
Pressure Transmitter F02 from STW Now has PLd and SIL2 Approval
Pressure Transmitter F02 from STW, a premier manufacturer of mobile controllers, telematics and measurement technology, now has PLd and SIL2 approval, making it highly suitable for safety applications in rigorous off highway conditions.
With the F02, STW presents a pressure transmitter which has been developed according to the requirements laid down in the standards EN 13849-1 and IEC 61508, and which has been certified by TÜV Saar. In combination with a suitable control unit, the F02 has Performance Level d (PLd) and Safety Integrity Level 2 (SIL2).
One special feature of the F02 is its compact construction with a wrench size of 22mm and a total length of approx. 50mm. It is suitable for a pressure range of 10 to 1000 bar and has 2 inverted 4-20mA outputs which ensure that not only the signal itself can be monitored, but also the transmission path from the transmitter to the control unit. The two output signals must be monitored and evaluated by a corresponding control unit (e.g. the ESX-3XL). The F02 has been specially developed for use in mobile machines and has an E1 approval.
The two companies SGS TÜV Saar and STW have successfully completed their first joint project with the certification of the F02 pressure transmitter. The collaboration between the two entities proved highly productive and resulted in positive certification of the F02 pressure transmitter.
