Join HomeAid Atlanta's 2017 Essentials Drive
You Can Help Homeless Babies and Their Moms this Mother's Day!
Just before Mother's Day, Atlanta-based UPS will partner with HomeAid Atlanta for the eleventh year by assisting with delivery of donated items. Donations go to local nonprofit organizations that provide housing and supportive services to homeless infants, toddlers, and families. Several of these organizations operate in HomeAid-built facilities.
It's easy to get involved and make a difference this Mother's Day!
· Donate new diapers, wipes, baby formula, or baby food to the Essentials Drive. Visit www.homeaidatlanta.org for a map of more than 45 Atlanta-area drop off locations.
· Shop for donations online via HomeAid's Target and Amazon baby registries. Type "HomeAid" for registrant's first name and "Atlanta" for the last name. Shipping charges may apply.
· Financial contributions to purchase baby items are accepted via www.homeaidatlanta.org, (click DONATE).
This year, donations will go directly to the following organizations and the families they serve:
· Action Ministries
· Atlanta Dream Center
· Atlanta Mission
· CAPN
· Ceek to Fulfill
· City of Refuge
· Decatur Cooperative Ministries
· Family Promise of Gwinnett
· Family Promise of Hall County
· HavenATL
· Helping Mamas
· HomeStretch
· New American Pathways
· Nicholas House
· Our House
· Partnership Against Domestic Violence
· Phoenix Pass
· Rainbow Village
· Salvation Army
· Sheltering Arms
· Sheltering Grace Ministry
· Solomon's Temple
· The Drake House
· United Methodist Children's Home
All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. To learn more, visit www.homeaidatlanta.org or contact HomeAid Atlanta at 678.775.1401 or info@homeaidatlanta.org.
HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.
