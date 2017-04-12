 
Industry News





April 2017
Join HomeAid Atlanta's 2017 Essentials Drive

You Can Help Homeless Babies and Their Moms this Mother's Day!
 
 
Spread the Word
Tags:
Homelessness
Homeaid
Essentials Drive

Industry:
Construction

Location:
Atlanta - Georgia - US

Subject:
Projects

ATLANTA - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- HomeAid Atlanta's 16th Annual Essentials Drive kicks off on May 1 and runs through May 9 in honor of Mother's Day. The Essentials Drive is a metro Atlanta-wide drive to collect "essentials" such as diapers, baby wipes, baby food and formula for homeless infants and toddlers.  On any night, an estimated 7,500 metro Atlanta residents are homeless, with almost 50% percent them being women and children.  HomeAid Atlanta first launched the Essentials Drive in 2002 in an effort to provide aid to this most vulnerable homeless population. Thanks to community support, the Essentials Drive has collected almost 900,000 essential baby items, assisting countless babies and moms.

Just before Mother's Day, Atlanta-based UPS will partner with HomeAid Atlanta for the eleventh year by assisting with delivery of donated items.  Donations go to local nonprofit organizations that provide housing and supportive services to homeless infants, toddlers, and families.  Several of these organizations operate in HomeAid-built facilities.

It's easy to get involved and make a difference this Mother's Day!

·      Donate new diapers, wipes, baby formula, or baby food to the Essentials Drive. Visit www.homeaidatlanta.org for a map of more than 45 Atlanta-area drop off locations.

·      Shop for donations online via HomeAid's Target and Amazon baby registries.  Type "HomeAid" for registrant's first name and "Atlanta" for the last name. Shipping charges may apply.

·       Financial contributions to purchase baby items are accepted via www.homeaidatlanta.org, (click DONATE).

This year, donations will go directly to the following organizations and the families they serve:

·         Action Ministries

·         Atlanta Dream Center

·         Atlanta Mission

·         CAPN

·         Ceek to Fulfill

·         City of Refuge

·         Decatur Cooperative Ministries

·         Family Promise of Gwinnett

·         Family Promise of Hall County

·         HavenATL

·         Helping Mamas

·         HomeStretch

·         New American Pathways

·         Nicholas House

·         Our House

·         Partnership Against Domestic Violence

·         Phoenix Pass

·         Rainbow Village

·         Salvation Army

·         Sheltering Arms

·         Sheltering Grace Ministry

·         Solomon's Temple

·         The Drake House

·         United Methodist Children's Home

All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law. To learn more, visit www.homeaidatlanta.org or contact HomeAid Atlanta at 678.775.1401 or info@homeaidatlanta.org.

Tune into Atlanta Real Estate Forum Radio (http://www.atlantarealestateforum.com/category/radio/) on or after April 20 to hear HomeAid talk about the Essentials Drive (www.atlantarealestateforum.com/category/radio/) or watch Atlanta's Best New Homes TV on April 22 or April 29 at 9:30 am!  Thank you to sponsors: Farmer Signs, State Bank & Trust Company, AREF.com, Paran Homes, Bank of America and Atlanta's Best New Homes TV.

HomeAid Atlanta, founded in 2001, is a nonprofit organization that builds new lives for homeless families and individuals through housing and community outreach. HomeAid works in partnership with the Greater Atlanta Home Builders Association, as well as community building industry organizations, to assist people experiencing homelessness. To date, HomeAid Atlanta has completed over 76 housing, remodel and care day projects at locations that serve victims of domestic violence, teen mothers, and more. Learn more at www.homeaidatlanta.org.

cecily@homeaidatlanta.org
***@homeaidatlanta.org
Click to Share