News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Kenneth Farrall Presents at the East Coast Interpreters and Translators Summit
Join the Delaware Valley Translators Association for a one-day conference on May 6, 2017, at LaSalle University, Philadelphia, PA
New technologies bring both potential and pitfalls for translators. Major developments include neural machine translation technology, cloud-based CAT tools, advances in translation memory, proxy translation services, and stand-alone QA tools. The presentation will include live demonstrations of tools such as ApSIC's Xbench QA, to help translators learn how to take advantage of technology trends instead of being disrupted by them.
Other presentations at the Summit will address legal interpretation and translation for the Pennsylvania State Courts, technical issues in subtitling, interpreting for medical trauma teams, and other topics of interest to language service professionals in the Delaware Valley.
For more details and to register, please click here: https://www.regonline.com/
Kenneth Farrall joined the MTM LinguaSoft team in February 2015. Formerly a consultant for Chinese tech companies and an entrepreneur during the early days of the Internet in China, Ken is fluent in spoken Mandarin and is self-taught in full stack web development, from information architecture to back-end coding and front-end design. He holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a Ph.D. in Communication from the University of Pennsylvania.
MTM LinguaSoft is a language services partner based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, helping companies grow and reach their intended audiences in foreign markets and in multicultural environments within the U.S. The 'made-to-measure' services combine language, cultural and technology expertise. By enabling accurate and compelling global communication, clients receive the benefits of translated website content and multilingual technical and marketing content in addition to foreign-language voice-overs for audio and video productions. MTM LinguaSoft proudly serves clients in Global Manufacturing, Information Technology, Health Care & Life Sciences, Marketing & Advertising, Training & Development, Tourism & Hospitality, and other sectors. The team at MTM LinguaSoft is driven by a commitment to the client's requirements and attention to customer care.
For more information about MTM LinguaSoft, visit us at http://www.mtmlinguasoft.com or contact Myriam Siftar at 215-729-6765.
Contact
Jen Horner
***@mtmlinguasoft.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse