Medic-CE Sponsors 2017 NAEMT EMS On The Hill Day
Medic-CE, a Career Step company, is a Friend Sponsor of EMS On The Hill Day hosted by the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT).
"EMS On The Hill Day is a great opportunity for hundreds of leaders in our nation and members of the EMS profession to come together and collaborate on the needs of our community," said Judson Smith, Career Step Vice President of Continuing Education. "The event gives each attendee an opportunity to have their voice heard by members of Congress. It empowers EMS professionals to provide feedback on legislation that will directly affect them."
EMS On The Hill Day gives individuals in the EMS profession the opportunity to discuss and educate members of Congress on the vital role of EMS and the challenges they face in providing quality patient care. The goal is to help member of Congress better understand the industry as they work to create legislation that is in the best interest of the profession and the patients it serves.
"As a leading education company, we feel a responsibility to encourage those in EMS to educate our leaders on the issues facing our industry," said Andrew Steward, Career Step Director of Continuing Education. "We would like to visit the representatives for each state and make sure our voices are heard all across the nation."
Medic-CE is one of the only education companies with a complete learning platform solution for EMS and fire. The company offers departments and agencies three training options: hosting their own curriculum through the powerful learning platform; choosing from Medic-CE's library of prebuilt, NREMT-approved and CAPCE-accepted courses; or building a hybrid solution that combines both options.
About Medic-CE
Medic-CE, a Career Step company, provides accredited online continuing education for EMS and firefighting professionals. Founded in 2006, the company currently serves over 124,000 learners and 250 fire/EMS/ambulance agencies. More than 250 hours of continuing education are available through the company's powerful learning management system. The company also offers the Code3 CME Virtual Instructor-Led Training (VILT) Solution and the option for agencies to add their own in-house continuing education and instructor-led courses to its sophisticated and robust learning platform. More information is available at Medic-CE.com (http://medic-
About Career Step
Career Step is an online provider of career-focused education and professional training. The company has trained over 100,000 students for new careers, has more than 150 partnerships with colleges and universities nationwide, offers a variety of continuing education courses for healthcare professionals and has educated more than 100,000 healthcare professionals. Career Step provides training for several of the largest and most respected healthcare employers in the nation and is committed to helping students and practicing healthcare professionals alike gain the skills they need to be successful in the workplace—improving lives, advancing careers and bettering business results through education. More information can be found atwww.careerstep.com (http://www.careerstep.com/?
