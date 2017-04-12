 
Tech Help Canada Moves From IT Support to Digital

Company changes focus to web design and inbound marketing services
 
OTTAWA, Ontario - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Tech Help Canada continues to receive computer repair and other IT support calls but they no longer offer these services. The company has since moved from this to offering professional web design and inbound marketing services.

Due to a large number of tech support inquiries, the company felt it was necessary to officially alert the public of this change in direction. Founder and CEO Gabriel Nwatarali says "many still believe that we are in the computer repair business, even though we've changed focus."

Tech Help Canada is also offering web hosting services to its clients but doing so through its partnership with Godaddy. The company has diversified its services to meet the demands of modern day entrepreneurs. Additionally, it has thousands of business owners who rely on the information published on their blog.

About: Tech Help Canada is a professional web design and inbound marketing agency. Among their services include web hosting and logo design. You can find them online at http://www.techhelp.ca.

Tech Help Canada
info@techhelp.ca
***@techhelp.ca
Email:***@techhelp.ca Email Verified
Web Design, Inbound Marketing
Internet
Ottawa - Ontario - Canada
