Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Hamilton Duncan's Insurance Defence Group Gains Strength In Numbers

The strategic growth of Hamilton Duncan continues as a new lawyer joins their insurance defence team.
 
 
Neeta
Neeta
 
SURREY, British Columbia - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Hamilton Duncan, already one of the largest law firms in the Fraser Valley, announced the addition of litigator Neeta Gill to their experienced insurance defence practice group.

"Neeta's skills and experience in personal injury matters will only further strengthen an already deep and talented department as we continue in our mission to grow our firm and encourage our staff to be successful," said Greg Palm, co-managing partner of Hamilton Duncan.

Neeta began her journey towards becoming a lawyer several years ago when she started as a paralegal at a personal injury firm in the Lower Mainland.  In the time since, she obtained her law degree 2011, joined another Surrey law firm as a paralegal while she completed the requirements of the National Committee of Accreditation, completed her articles and was ultimately called to the Bar in British Columbia in 2015.

Neeta's practice since has focused on personal injury and insurance denial claims. She stated, "I look forward to bringing my energy and education to Hamilton Duncan where I can be a dynamic and strong addition to the firm. Having the ability to speak fluent English and Punjabi has given me a unique opportunity to serve Surrey in years past, and I hope to continue that at Hamilton Duncan."

About Hamilton Duncan
Hamilton Duncan is a business and litigation law firm based in Surrey, British Columbia. We are one of the largest, most established and well respected law firms in the Fraser Valley, having served businesses, institutions, and individuals throughout the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley since 1959. We are a full-service firm, and we boast a strong track record of assisting our clients to achieve their goals and objectives by providing experienced, innovative, and superior legal services. More information on the company's services provided, key leadership, or history can be provided here https://www.hdas.com/.

Darcie Holdsworth
Hamilton Duncan
***@hdas.com
