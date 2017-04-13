 

Chanhassen Weight Loss Experts Open Registration For The Free 6-week 20 Pound Weight Loss Challenge

Justin & Janell Yule, Chanhassen personal training & weight loss facility owners, announce their Free 6-week 20 Pound Weight Loss Challenge to help 50 local residents lose 20 pounds for free.
 
CHANHASSEN, Minn. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Justin & Janell Yule, weight loss experts and authors of The Transformation Book, are opening up fifty more spaces in their popular weight loss challenge – the Free 6-week 20 Pound Transformation Challenge – at The Transformation Club.

"The 6-week Challenge is such a fun way for us to help people lose weight and get in great shape!" says Justin Yule. "Besides the weight loss results, the changes people report in their personal health and daily lives are truly amazing; happy tears are shed often," adds Janell Yule.

The Free 6-week 20 Pound Weight Loss Challenge includes group personal training, yoga, nutrition coaching, daily & weekly accountability, and an interactive support group.

Justin & Janell will be hosting another Free 6-week 20 Pound Weight Loss Challenge starting on May 21, 2017. Participation will be limited to only 50 local residents to ensure success and a great experience. Learn more and apply at https://thetransformationclub.lpages.co/6wc-pr/.

About The Transformation Club:

Launched by Chanhassen weight loss & fitness experts Justin & Janell Yule, The Transformation Club is a co-ed personal training facility, which specializes in the areas of weight loss, metabolic training, and functional fitness. Learn more about The Transformation Club and the Free 6-week 20 Pound Weight Loss Challenge at https://thetransformationclub.lpages.co/6wc-pr/.

