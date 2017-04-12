News By Tag
Latest in Electrical Testing Technology Now at Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
ATEC provides the OMICRON Testrano 600, as well as other electrical equipment, for both long and short-term rentals. ATEC is able to create rental plans and affordable pricing options to match specific client needs and can ship the OMICRON Testrano 600 next-day, so that clients can begin tests on their schedule.
The world's first portable three-phase power transformer, the compact OMICRON Testrano 600 supports most common electrical tests on power transformers, without needing to be reconnected. It can be used for routine and diagnostic testing onsite, or during factory acceptance testing (FAT). Suited for applications like transformer-
Business Development Manager at ATEC Gabe Alcala is confident the OMICRON Testrano 600 will be able to support clients by reducing test times and increasing efficiency. "The portability, test speed, and diverse applications of the OMICRON Testrano 600 will allow our clients to conduct a variety of electrical tests quickly, and with greater accuracy," Alcala said. The latest from OMICRON allows users to conveniently gain comprehensive insight into the condition of every part of their power transformer, and offers integrated software for faster analysis. "Our goal is to simplify the testing and measurement process for our customers," Alcala said. "That means offering flexible rentals, and a selection of effective equipment like the Testrano 600."
To rent the OMICRON Testrano 600 Three-Phase Power Transformer Test System and receive next-day shipping, or inquire about electrical equipment pricing, visit www.atecorp.com.
