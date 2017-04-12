 
April 2017





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Latest in Electrical Testing Technology Now at Advanced Test Equipment Rentals

 
 
SAN DIEGO - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- A global provider of electronic test and measurement equipment, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC) has announced that it now carries the OMICRON Testrano 600 Three-Phase Power Transformer Test System (https://www.atecorp.com/products/omicron/omicron-testrano-600-three-phase-power-transformer). This new addition to ATEC's growing inventory of electrical test equipment will help clients save time and expense with better testing efficiency and results.

ATEC provides the OMICRON Testrano 600, as well as other electrical equipment, for both long and short-term rentals. ATEC is able to create rental plans and affordable pricing options to match specific client needs and can ship the OMICRON Testrano 600 next-day, so that clients can begin tests on their schedule.

The world's first portable three-phase power transformer, the compact OMICRON Testrano 600 supports most common electrical tests on power transformers, without needing to be reconnected. It can be used for routine and diagnostic testing onsite, or during factory acceptance testing (FAT). Suited for applications like transformer-turns ratio, exciting current, DC winding resistance and more, the OMICRON Testrano 600 is able to cut testing time by one-third because of its three-phases that can run simultaneously. It offers increased safety, as fewer trips up and down are necessary for testing, and one setup can be used to execute multiple tests.

Business Development Manager at ATEC Gabe Alcala is confident the OMICRON Testrano 600 will be able to support clients by reducing test times and increasing efficiency. "The portability, test speed, and diverse applications of the OMICRON Testrano 600 will allow our clients to conduct a variety of electrical tests quickly, and with greater accuracy," Alcala said. The latest from OMICRON allows users to conveniently gain comprehensive insight into the condition of every part of their power transformer, and offers integrated software for faster analysis. "Our goal is to simplify the testing and measurement process for our customers," Alcala said. "That means offering flexible rentals, and a selection of effective equipment like the Testrano 600."

To rent the OMICRON Testrano 600 Three-Phase Power Transformer Test System and receive next-day shipping, or inquire about electrical equipment pricing, visit www.atecorp.com.

About Advanced Test Equipment Rentals
Since 1981, Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC (https://www.atecorp.com/)), a leading high tech equipment rental company provides short and long-term rental solutions of testing, analysis, inspection, measurement, monitoring, simulation, powering, certifying, and commissioning equipment to the aerospace, automotive, biomedical, communications, consumer electronics, defense, environmental, engineering, marine, power grid, transportation, and compliance testing companies. ATEC is ISO-9001 certified, and ISO 17025 Accredited in calibration. Visit ATEC at www.atecorp.com.

