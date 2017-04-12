News By Tag
Xitron Sells 4,500th Screen PT-R Interface
Allows popular computer-to-plate device to be driven with any RIP/Workflow
"All installation scenarios are covered when our USB interface is used," said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. "We have customers who want to buy a Screen PT-R but keep their current workflow, and we also have PT-R owners who want to switch RIP and workflow software but keep their PT-R. Our interface makes both situations possible."
There are more than 20,000 Screen CtP engines installed worldwide, which means Xitron has driven nearly one quarter of them at one time or another. A favorite of Xitron dealers, they are often sold with new PT-R installations, but the engine is just as popular on the second-hand market. This is where a Xitron interface is essential because it allows such an easy integration.
The Screen interface kit is capable of driving all of the PIF-based platesetters, including the 4000, 6000, and 8000 series engines as well as the large format Ultima 16000, 24000, 32000, 36000, and 40000 systems. All like engines branded for companies like Fujifilm and Agfa are also supported. Coupled with Xitron's Navigator RIP, the interface becomes an economical option for anyone considering the purchase of a used or remanufactured PT-R.
Driving CTP devices from Agfa, ECRM, Creo, Kodak, Presstek, Heidelberg, Fuji, and Screen, Xitron helps customers who want to maximize their investments by extending the life of their prepress systems. More information is available at www.xitron.com.
-30-
About Xitron
Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems and FFEI, Xitron engineers continue to develop software for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, high-speed inkjet presses and digital presses. With shipments of nearly 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market. For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.
Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
