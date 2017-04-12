 
News By Tag
* PT-R
* Screen Ctp
* Prepress Workflow
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Software
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ann Arbor
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312

Xitron Sells 4,500th Screen PT-R Interface

Allows popular computer-to-plate device to be driven with any RIP/Workflow
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* PT-R
* Screen Ctp
* Prepress Workflow

Industry:
* Software

Location:
* Ann Arbor - Michigan - US

ANN ARBOR, Mich. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Xitron, the leading independent developer of RIP and workflow products for commercial, digital, and high-speed inkjet printing has now shipped more than 4,500 units of its Screen interface kit. The interface allows PT-R owners to use any RIP or workflow they choose when driving their computer-to-plate system.

"All installation scenarios are covered when our USB interface is used," said Karen Crews, President of Xitron. "We have customers who want to buy a Screen PT-R but keep their current workflow, and we also have PT-R owners who want to switch RIP and workflow software but keep their PT-R. Our interface makes both situations possible."

There are more than 20,000 Screen CtP engines installed worldwide, which means Xitron has driven nearly one quarter of them at one time or another. A favorite of Xitron dealers, they are often sold with new PT-R installations, but the engine is just as popular on the second-hand market. This is where a Xitron interface is essential because it allows such an easy integration.

The Screen interface kit is capable of driving all of the PIF-based platesetters, including the 4000, 6000, and 8000 series engines as well as the large format Ultima 16000, 24000, 32000, 36000, and 40000 systems. All like engines branded for companies like Fujifilm and Agfa are also supported. Coupled with Xitron's Navigator RIP, the interface becomes an economical option for anyone considering the purchase of a used or remanufactured PT-R.

Driving CTP devices from Agfa, ECRM, Creo, Kodak, Presstek, Heidelberg, Fuji, and Screen, Xitron helps customers who want to maximize their investments by extending the life of their prepress systems. More information is available at www.xitron.com.

-30-

About Xitron

Xitron develops advanced workflow systems and interfaces to drive the prepress industry's most popular new, and legacy output devices, prolonging our customers' investments. In addition, Xitron's Navigator RIP, Raster Blaster TIFF Catcher, and Sierra Workflow are recognized as prepress standards. Built around the Harlequin RIP core technology from Global Graphics and the Adobe PDF Print Engine from Adobe Systems and FFEI, Xitron engineers continue to develop software for the graphic arts market, driving hundreds of different models of imagesetters, proofers, platesetters, inkjet printers, high-speed inkjet presses and digital presses. With shipments of nearly 35,000 RIPs, Xitron is the largest independent provider in the market.  For more information about Xitron, visit us at www.xitron.com.

Xitron and the Xitron logo are registered trademarks of Xitron. Other trademarks and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.

Note to Editors:

If you need photos to accompany this release contact Bret Farrah at Xitron, 734-794-1334.

To update contact information or request removal from our editorial mailing list, send an email to bfarrah@xitron.com.

Contact
Xitron
***@xitron.com
End
Source:Xitron, LLC
Email:***@xitron.com Email Verified
Tags:PT-R, Screen Ctp, Prepress Workflow
Industry:Software
Location:Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Xitron News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share