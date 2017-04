United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties Hires Resource Development Manager

Share: @yourunitedway adds resource development manager to team. #liveunitedfl

-- The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties (UWVFC) is pleased to announce the organization has hired Christina Greenwald as its resource development manager."I am so excited for the opportunity to work at United Way and build relationships in Volusia and Flagler counties," said Greenwald. "I very much look forward to making a direct impact in our communities, together with our generous donors."Christina graduated from Gordon College in Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. She currently lives in Daytona Beach with her husband.Greenwald will work with local businesses to run annual United Way campaigns and assist in other relationship-building efforts for the organization.# # #About The United Way of Volusia-Flagler CountiesThe United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund more than 48 programs from 28 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit us online at http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.