United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties Hires Resource Development Manager
"I am so excited for the opportunity to work at United Way and build relationships in Volusia and Flagler counties," said Greenwald. "I very much look forward to making a direct impact in our communities, together with our generous donors."
Christina graduated from Gordon College in Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. She currently lives in Daytona Beach with her husband.
Greenwald will work with local businesses to run annual United Way campaigns and assist in other relationship-
About The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties
The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations. Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund more than 48 programs from 28 local partner agencies. For more information, please visit us online at http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564)
