 
News By Tag
* Fundraising
* Volusia County
* Flagler County
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Daytona Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
18171615141312


United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties Hires Resource Development Manager

Share: @yourunitedway adds resource development manager to team. #liveunitedfl
 
 
christina greenwald2
christina greenwald2
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties (UWVFC) is pleased to announce the organization has hired Christina Greenwald as its resource development manager.

"I am so excited for the opportunity to work at United Way and build relationships in Volusia and Flagler counties," said Greenwald. "I very much look forward to making a direct impact in our communities, together with our generous donors."

Christina graduated from Gordon College in Massachusetts with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. She currently lives in Daytona Beach with her husband.

Greenwald will work with local businesses to run annual United Way campaigns and assist in other relationship-building efforts for the organization.

# # #

About The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties

The United Way of Volusia-Flagler Counties improves lives and builds a stronger community by bringing together hearts, minds and resources from across the region and by developing effective partnerships with businesses, government and nonprofit organizations.  Each year the United Way holds a fundraising campaign to help fund more than 48 programs from 28 local partner agencies.  For more information, please visit us online at http://www.unitedwayvfc.org or call 2-1-1 (386-253-0564) if you or someone you know needs help or wants to learn how to Give, Advocate, or Volunteer.

Contact
Courtney Edgcomb
***@uwvfc.org
End
Source:United Way Volusia-Flagler Counties
Email:***@uwvfc.org Email Verified
Tags:Fundraising, Volusia County, Flagler County
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Daytona Beach - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Marketing 2 Go PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 18, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share