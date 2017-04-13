 
Affordable Braces for Adults Are Available in Reading

The cost of braces in Reading is kept low thanks to Exeter Orthodontics.
 
 
Braces for adults are available in Reading from Exeter Orthodontics.
READING, Pa. - April 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Braces are no longer just for teens. Growing numbers of adults are also seeking ways in which they can straighten their smiles. Exeter Orthodontics in Reading can help. Its team of experts specializes in braces for both teens and adults.

For a flat fee of only $3,995, adults in Reading will be on their way to a straighter smile thanks to Exeter Orthodontics. There are no hidden fees and payment plans are also available so that care is never denied due to financial reasons.

"We formed this practice with the belief that no one should be turned away from the care they need simply because they can't pay" explains Dr. Soraya Mills, an orthodontist at Exeter Orthodontics. "Because we only focus on braces, we have been able to perfect our treatment and offer its high quality at a low price."

For adults who may not want traditional braces, Invisalign is also available in Reading for only $3,995. Patients can choose between the two treatments and caring orthodontists like Dr. Mills can help guide patients unsure of which treatment may work best for them.

Several thousand patients throughout the state of Pennsylvania have already experienced the quality service and care of Exeter Orthodontics firsthand at one of the practice's seven locations.

Adults who have long wanted a straighter smile, but who have let its high cost dissuade them, should wait no longer and request an appointment with the orthodontist in Reading today: http://exeterorthoreading.com/appointment.html.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/

Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
