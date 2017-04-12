 
Top Chiropractic Clinic
* Charlotte Chiropractor
* Charlotte chiropractic care
* Health
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
Chirocarolina® now prefered provider Chiropractic Physician for United Airlines

 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Chirocarolina®, Charlotte's top chiropractic clinic, has been chosen as United Airlines preferred provider, chiropractic physician. The partnership makes Dr. Henry Rice and Dr. Ferzaan Ali the official Workers Compensation doctors for all United Airlines employees nationwide: pilots, flight attendants, baggage handlers, and gate agents.

United Airlines will be flying their employees to Charlotte to see the Chirocarolina® chiropractors.
Dr. Ferzaan Ali says, "We are excited about this partnership with United Airlines, and getting their employees back to work faster and with an improved quality of life with no permanency / impairment."

United Airlines, Inc., commonly referred to as United, is an American airline headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It is the world's third-largest airline when measured by revenue, operates a domestic and international route network, and has presence in the Asia-Pacific region. United operates out of nine airline hubs located in Chicago, Denver, Guam, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., with Chicago being the largest hub.

To know more about ChiroCarolina® and their chiropractic services, visit http://chirocarolinacharlotte.com.

ChiroCarolina®
704-598-8040
***@gmail.com
Source:SCD Consulting Services for ChiroCarolina®
Email:***@gmail.com
Tags:Top Chiropractic Clinic, Charlotte Chiropractor, Charlotte chiropractic care
Industry:Health
Location:Charlotte - North Carolina - United States
