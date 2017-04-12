News By Tag
Chirocarolina® now prefered provider Chiropractic Physician for United Airlines
United Airlines will be flying their employees to Charlotte to see the Chirocarolina®
Dr. Ferzaan Ali says, "We are excited about this partnership with United Airlines, and getting their employees back to work faster and with an improved quality of life with no permanency / impairment."
United Airlines, Inc., commonly referred to as United, is an American airline headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It is the world's third-largest airline when measured by revenue, operates a domestic and international route network, and has presence in the Asia-Pacific region. United operates out of nine airline hubs located in Chicago, Denver, Guam, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, Tokyo and Washington, D.C., with Chicago being the largest hub.
