Legendary Events in The Valleys
A fairytale weekend in Blaenau Gwent
Saturday marks the launch of the new Fairy Trail at Bedwellty Park which tells the history of the park, especially for its young visitors. On Sunday there'll be a 'cabinet of curiosities' - an enchanting afternoon for children to explore Welsh fairy tales and legends through story, music and activity.
Bedwellty House and Park, Morgan Street, Tredegar, NP22 3XN
Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd April, from 11am – 5pm.
FREE entry
Self-guided walk in Blaenau Gwent: 'Walking in the footsteps of a legend… Aneurin Bevan' www.thevalleys.co.uk/
Walk in the footsteps of the Iron King of Wales in Merthyr Tydfil
On Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd April visitors will be led on a journey from the Iron King of Wales, Robert Thompson Crawshay's family home at Cyfarthfa Castle to his grave at Vaynor Church. Here you will be greeted by an actor playing the ghost of Crawshay, before being transported back to the castle by bus.
Meanwhile back at Cyfarthfa Castle there'll be creative activities for children and storytelling for all ages on the Mabinogion, and the story of Dic Penderyn, the Red Flag and the Merthyr Rising.
Cyfarthfa Castle and Park, Brecon Rd, Merthyr Tydfil, CF47 8RE
Saturday 22nd and Sunday 23rd April, from 11am – 5pm, Walks start from Cyfarthfa Castle.
FREE entry
Self-guided walk in Merthyr Tydfil: 'Walking in the footsteps of the Iron King' www.thevalleys.co.uk/
Find your own family legends in Torfaen
Start to find your own family legends with this Genealogy event at the Workmen's Hall. With talks throughout the day from guest speakers, including Nick Barratt, Lead Researcher from 'Who Do You Think You Are', as well as drop-in workshops to show you how to trace your family history and discover the truth about your ancestors!
Blaenavon Workmen's Hall, High St, Blaenavon NP4 9PT
Saturday 22nd April, from 11am – 4pm
FREE entry. Booking essential for the talks - Tel: 01495 742333, Email: blaenavon.tic@
Self-guided walk in Torfaen: 'Walking in the footsteps of iron men on the Iron Mountain Trail' www.thevalleys.co.uk/
Walks, talks and family fun in Rhondda Cynon Taff
This legendary day will start at Rhondda Heritage Park where you'll be invited on a guided walk along the Tram Road Trail, discussing the movement of Black Gold through the valley at the start of its journey around the world. Back at Rhondda Heritage Park there'll be storytelling and family activities that will transport you back to a bygone age.
Other nearby attractions include The Royal Mint Experience, which opened in 2016, and includes a chance to strike your own pound coin, and The Lido Ponty outdoor swimming pool. If you decide to make a weekend of it, the 4* Miskin Manor Country House hotel is an elegant choice. The Grade II Listed country house hotel is well connected - just a mile from the motorway - but peacefully set on 25 acres of its own landscaped gardens.
Rhondda Heritage Park, Lewis Merthyr Colliery, Coed Cae Road, Trehafod, CF37 2NP
Saturday 22nd April, from 11am – 4pm
FREE entry
Self-guided walk in Rhondda Cynon Taff: 'Walking in the footsteps of shepherds' www.thevalleys.co.uk/
Caerphilly Food Festival
Set in the shadows of one of Europe's largest Castles is the town of Caerphilly, which celebrates its sixth annual Food Festival on Saturday May 6th. Legendary foods including local cheese (Caerphilly, of course!), wine, cider and fudge will be on display, as well as some inspiring food demonstrations and craft workshops. Caerphilly Castle is open 9.30am - 5pm, with 2 for 1 entry all day. Caerphilly Town will be filled with traditional food and drink stalls, a farmer's market and craft fair, as well as dragon tale performances, puppet workshops, storytelling, mythical dragon parades and "just like that" ...Tommy Cooper impersonators. There will be local musicians to bring the town alive and embrace the local myths and legends.
Caerphilly town centre
Saturday 6th May, from 10am – 5pm
FREE entry. Event Hotline 029 2088 0011
Self-guided walk in Caerphilly: 'Walking in the footsteps of monks, miners and monstrous giants' www.thevalleys.co.uk/
Legends and Tails in Bridgend
With mountains and coast within its bounds, Bridgend is a popular location for nature lovers and activity enthusiasts. It's legendary event 'Legends and Tails' begins at sunrise on Sunday 7th May, to join the Wildlife Trust at the Parc Slip Nature Reserve or the Ranger at Bryngarw Country Park, for the wildlife phenomenon that is the Dawn Chorus.
Afterwards, relax and enjoy a legendary breakfast at the Parc Slip Café or Cedars Café before immersing in the new 360-degree virtual reality wildlife experience 'Dolphin Dive' or 'Flight of the Kingfisher'. In the afternoon, there'll be a bushcraft survival skills at Bryngarw Country Park, plus guided walks and storytelling sessions across both sites about the local myths and legends.
Parc Slip Nature Reserve, The Nature Centre, Fountain Rd, Aberkenfig, Bridgend CF32 0EH OR Bryngarw Country Park, Brynmenyn, Bridgend CF32 8UU
Sunday 7th May, from dawn.
FREE entry
Self-guided walk in Bridgend: 'Walking in the footsteps of giants' www.thevalleys.co.uk/
Visit www.thevalleys.co.uk/
