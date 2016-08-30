News By Tag
Glide Revolutionises Broadband Offering in Student Rental Market
Revolutionary broadband product provides innovative way to connect with students and protect against rent arrears
Each letting agent or landlord will have a customisable homepage, which can be used as a communications tool to connect with their student tenants. It features magazine style articles, written by student content experts and is presented to tenants the first time they log on to the Internet each morning.
The bespoke platform provides an innovative solution to engage with tenants, giving letting agents and landlords unrivalled visibility within the house for the first time.
Browzer has already been operating effectively in many UK Halls of Residence giving Universities the opportunity to successfully communicate with their students, as well as private providers such as Unite. Glide becomes the first company to offer such a platform in off-campus private housing.
Glide's broadband product will also give property businesses the ability to suspend individual student broadband access, across all their devices should an individual fall behind on their rent, thus helping to safeguard against rent arrears. No other tenants would be affected, this is an attribute, Glide believes is a first in the market, allowing students that pay their rent not be penalised by other tenants actions. Traditionally landlords have been forced to block broadband access for the entire house.
Benefits of Glide's Broadband:
· Browzer: Engage with tenants by effectively sharing updates whilst building a community. Share special offers in the local area and important notices about property maintenance. Opportunity to boost revenue via third party promotions and sponsored content.
· Rent Collection solution: Restrict an individual's broadband usage if payments are missed, safeguarding against rent arrears. No other tenants are affected, an attribute Glide believes is a first in the market.
· Strong Connectivity:
· Direct Support: Glide offers 24/7 support for all tenants, regardless of who holds the contract. This means that students can call the special student focussed call centre direct, without having to go through their landlord, if issues arise.
"Our annual study of student living, What Students Seek (https://s3.amazonaws.com/
"Browzer has been used in student halls as a platform for universities to message first year students since 2012. It's proven very successful, so it made complete sense to develop and offer out to letting agents and landlords as part of our broadband offering. We're finding that our customers are particularly interested in the ability to suspend an individual's broadband usage as a different way to help collect rent. This hasn't been possible before and we're hopeful it will encourage tenants to make payments on time to minimise debt among landlords and letting agents."
Multi award-winning student letting agency, Bill Free Homes, was quick to sign up to Glide's new broadband product before its official launch this month. Director, Peter Smith said, "We are an expanding, innovative team, and as such we are always looking at ways to improve our service and keep at the forefront of technology. That's why we were keen to sign up to Glide's new Broadband offering.It's totally unique and means we can improve customer experience by offering useful, readable content that we can pepper with our own messages. We love the platform template and can't wait to share with our community."
As with all of Glide's products, the broadband package has been designed to make lives simpler for landlords and letting agents, while meeting the needs of students. Glide's broadband product is an innovative way for landlords and letting agents to communicate with their tenants while providing a first class broadband service. Landlords and letting agents of shared households can find out more about Glide's broadband product and Browzer at www.glide.co.uk/
1. Results taken from a survey of 1,010 students in May and June 2016 as well as year-on-year data obtained from previous surveys and focus groups conducted by www.accommodationforstudents.com.
