Make Your Shopping Experience More Enjoyable at Mahagun Shopping Mall

The Mahagun Mall offers widespread of choices of services and products that perfectly suit for all sorts of budgets so that people can enjoy their shopping at the mall with friends and families.
 
 
NOIDA EXTENSION, India - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Mahagun Metro Shopping Mall is a one-stop destination for shopping and entertainment. Mahagun's venture in the commercial field is manifested by the establishment of its Metro Mall in Vaishali, Ghaziabad. It is considered as the world inside a world, a glorious experience for shoppers with plenty of options including entertainment, food, or leisure. This shopping mall is actually a hub of exclusive brands, posh food spaces, multiplexes, corporate offices, etc. and thus acts as the make attraction of the Ghaziabad city during holidays of any shopping lovers. Few of the branded stores that multiplies the beauty of this shopping mall include: Good Things, Shoppers Stop, Arrow, Louis Phillepe, Giordano, US Polo Assn, Lee, Lifestyle, Denizen, Wildcraft, Pantaloons, Liberty, Addidas, Blackberry, Woodland, 99 Dollar Store, Jashn, Bossini, Food bazaar, Globus, Bombay Selections, Fashion Station, Bata, etc. The food brands include KFC, Domino's Pizza, Let's Noodle, Subway, McDonald's, Mad Over Donuts, Moti Mahal Express, Barista, Hotel Palazzo di Lara Restaurant, and much more. The mall consists of the cutting-edge multiplex with facilities of trendy kids' zone full of games and rides.

The first glance of this shopping mall is full of magnificence, luxury, the floor usually sparkles, and the decor is scintillating showcased. Besides, the lush greenery around the mall provides an airy or open-air feel. This shopping mall provides mesmerizing shopping experience and also a lifestyle destination to spend hours of quality time with friends and families, especially on weekends and holidays. For further information, you can contact 9582226445

For Details-

Visit-  http://www.mahagun.org.in/mall/

Call- 9582226445.

