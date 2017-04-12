 
April 2017





New Price Comparison Website 'Pricekart.com' from the makers of Mobikart

Buying decisions simplified for online shoppers in india, Get lowest prices
 
NASHIK, India - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- Nethority Technologies Pvt Ltd is excited to announce the launch of a new price comparison website called as PriceKart. The new website provides the ultimate price comparison while shopping online. The users can use the website to search for the products they wish to buy online and find the best and the lowest price for the exact product on the major e-commerce websites in India. Hence, PriceKart makes "Buying Decisions Simplified".

Besides, the new website showcases the latest and the most popular products for shoppers where they can explore and buy from the e-commerce store which is offering the best price. Generally, when a buyer wishes to buy something online, he has to search for the product on various online stores and then compare the prices manually. The new website is designed to eliminate these efforts, time and save money while shopping online.

"Our Vision is to provide shoppers with lots of accurate data, lowest prices, hidden deals and offers so they get the best at the least." said Ruturaj Kohok, Founder & CEO, Nethority Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

PriceKart includes popular product categories such as Mobiles & Tablets, Fashion, Laptops and Peripherals, Home and Kitchen Appliances, TV & Entertainment, books, and Cameras to name a few. Furthermore, it has a 'Top Brands' menu which incorporates the products from reputed and popular brands in India. For more details, visit us online at www.pricekart.com

Source:Pricekart.com
