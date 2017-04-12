News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Price Comparison Website 'Pricekart.com' from the makers of Mobikart
Buying decisions simplified for online shoppers in india, Get lowest prices
Besides, the new website showcases the latest and the most popular products for shoppers where they can explore and buy from the e-commerce store which is offering the best price. Generally, when a buyer wishes to buy something online, he has to search for the product on various online stores and then compare the prices manually. The new website is designed to eliminate these efforts, time and save money while shopping online.
"Our Vision is to provide shoppers with lots of accurate data, lowest prices, hidden deals and offers so they get the best at the least." said Ruturaj Kohok, Founder & CEO, Nethority Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
PriceKart includes popular product categories such as Mobiles & Tablets, Fashion, Laptops and Peripherals, Home and Kitchen Appliances, TV & Entertainment, books, and Cameras to name a few. Furthermore, it has a 'Top Brands' menu which incorporates the products from reputed and popular brands in India. For more details, visit us online at www.pricekart.com
Contact
Ruturaj Kohok
info@pricekart.com
***@pricekart.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse