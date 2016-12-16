News By Tag
Mobikart Named Owler HOT in 2016 Winner in Nasik
Crowdsourced Competitive Intelligence Platform Honors 4,500 Winning Companies Out of 15 Million
Mobikart is a price comparison and product discovery platform. It is an ecosystem for everything mobile which is fast, efficient and very easy to use. The site aims to become a one stop destination for all mobile needs. It is a place where users can visit and find everything about mobiles, products related to mobiles, compare and buy from top stores online and offline. We want to aggregate as much information as we can from the internet and help people to take better decision for buying and saving on time and money.
Owler recognizes the top trending companies in cities around the world. They filtered through more than 15 million companies and picked 4,500 award winners across 600 cities worldwide. Recipients were chosen based on several different metrics, including number of followers on Owler, insights collected from our community, social media followers, and blog posts over the past year.
"We've sorted through database of millions of contributions from our community and landed on the top trending companies from around the world," said Jim Fowler, CEO at Owler. "Being Hot In 2016 is an accomplishment to be proud of."
Mobikart is an ecosystem for everything mobile. Started in April 2016, this budding price comparison site helps users to find products, compare them and get lowest prices online for their desired product. It is a fast, efficient product discovery and mobile price comparison website headquartered in Nasik, India. Categories include: Mobiles, Electronics, Computers, Laptops, Tablets, Smart watch and Accessories. In addition to online price comparison, Mobikart also started including offline stores in its listings for mobile phones in Nasik.
About Owler
Owler is the crowd-sourced competitive intelligence platform that business professionals use to outsmart their competition, gain competitive insights, and uncover the latest industry news and alerts. Owler is powered by an active community of 800K business professionals that contribute unique business insights such as competitors, private company revenue, and CEO ratings. From startups all the way to large enterprises (including 96% of the Fortune 500), CEOs, salespeople, marketers, product managers, and all types of business professionals use Owler daily. Launched in 2014, and funded by Norwest Venture Partners and Trinity Ventures, Owler is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with offices in Coimbatore, India.
