Global Live Cell Imaging Market Anticipated Growing at a CAGR of 9% till 2022
"The large pool of ageing population prone to various chronic diseases driving the growth of live cell imaging industry", says RNCOS
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Live Cell Imaging Market Outlook 2022", the industry growth is fuelled by several factors including incorporation of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidences of chronic diseases like cancer, growth in ageing population, increasing investments by private and public players for cell-based research, and availability of long term live cell imaging systems.
Moreover, tremendous advances in electronics, optics, fluorescent tools, and molecular biology are making live cell imaging technologies more accessible to life scientists in order to understand the biological dynamics and visualize cellular events in organisms. The present industry trend seems to favour products that can be used for both fixed and live cell microscopy. Employing live cell imaging along with fixed cell tests will lower costs and shorten throughput times. Owing to these factors the market of live cell imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecasted period (2016-2022).
Additionally, a number of key players such as Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Instruments (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Microsystems (Germany), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (US), etc. are competing against each other in order to expand their existing customer base in the market.
