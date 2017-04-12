 
Global Live Cell Imaging Market Anticipated Growing at a CAGR of 9% till 2022

"The large pool of ageing population prone to various chronic diseases driving the growth of live cell imaging industry", says RNCOS
 
 
NOIDA, India - April 18, 2017 - PRLog -- The field of live cell imaging is growing rapidly. Various equipment available in this category, such as Biostation IMQ and Biostation CT by Nikon Instruments, Essen Bioscience's IncuCyte, high resolution microscopes by Carl Zeiss and Perkin Elmer's cell analyzers, amongst others. The trend in the industry seems to be shifting from upright to inverted compound microscopes, which are better designed for live cell imaging; and all the major manufacturers are focusing on developing technologies which are essential for long term live cell imaging.

According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Live Cell Imaging Market Outlook 2022", the industry growth is fuelled by several factors including incorporation of high-content screening techniques in drug discovery, rising incidences of chronic diseases like cancer, growth in ageing population, increasing investments by private and public players for cell-based research, and availability of long term live cell imaging systems.

Moreover, tremendous advances in electronics, optics, fluorescent tools, and molecular biology are making live cell imaging technologies more accessible to life scientists in order to understand the biological dynamics and visualize cellular events in organisms. The present industry trend seems to favour products that can be used for both fixed and live cell microscopy. Employing live cell imaging along with fixed cell tests will lower costs and shorten throughput times. Owing to these factors the market of live cell imaging is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% during the forecasted period (2016-2022).

Additionally, a number of key players such as Carl Zeiss AG (Germany), Nikon Instruments (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Leica Microsystems (Germany), PerkinElmer (US), Merck KGaA (US), etc. are competing against each other in order to expand their existing customer base in the market.

For FREE SAMPLE of this report visit: http://www.rncos.com/Report/IM858.htm

Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm

ABOUT RNCOS

RNCOS is a leading industry research and consultancy firm incorporated in 2002. As a pioneer in syndicate market research, our vision is to be a global leader in the industry research space by providing research reports and actionable insights to companies across a range of industries such as Healthcare, IT and Telecom and Retail etc. We offer comprehensive industry research studies, bespoke research and consultancy services to Fortune 1000, Trade associations, and Government agencies worldwide.

