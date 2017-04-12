 
April 2017





TKG Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Protecting Your Brands Against Theft and Counterfeiting

The Knowledge Group Has Scheduled a Live Webcast on Protecting Your Brands Against Theft and Counterfeiting in 2017 and Beyond: Outsmarting Forgers LIVE Webcast
 
 
Listed Under

NEW YORK - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, announced today that it has scheduled a live webcast entitled: "Protecting Your Brands Against Theft and Counterfeiting in 2017 and Beyond: Outsmarting Forgers LIVE Webcast." This 1-hour event is scheduled for May 3, 2017 from 10:00am to 11:00am (ET).

Event Synopsis:

Counterfeiting is one of the illegal but booming businesses across the globe. Misuse of trademarks and unlawful copying of the product or packaging designs have already become common. However, manufacturers still need to rigorously monitor their brands' presence in the market, including the counterfeits. As technological advancements continue to bolster the quality of counterfeited goods, mixing them with authentic products poses no difficulty.

Establishing a global branding integrity is a very expensive investment, thus, it is crucial for manufacturers to keep on doing counter-activities and solutions that will safekeep their brands from counterfeiting. Product failure or supply disruption due to counterfeits can provoke claims for replacement and compensation, loss of sales, damage to brand and reputation, and financial and legal risks. The best protection should have clear policies and procedures, sound management of intellectual property, good risk assessment, and careful supply chain logistics management.

Preventing counterfeits from the very start is the best measure. In this light, a panel of key thought professionals and industry leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide best practices in protecting your brands against theft and counterfeiting and will go beyond traditional brand protection programs that will outsmart modern day forgers.

Key Issues:

§  Brand Protection – Identification Techniques

§  Asset Protection, Authentication and Tracking

§  Theft, Counterfeiting, & Legal Challenges

§  Trademark Rights Erosion

§  Anti-counterfeiting Strategies

§  IP – Trademark Protection

§  Litigation and Compliance Risks

§  Risk Mitigation Best Practices

Speakers/Faculty Panel

Systech International

Steve Tallant

Director of Product Management

Burns & Levinson LLP

Mark Schonfeld

Attorney

For an updated list of the faculty panel, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellec...

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group brings together the world's leading authorities and industry participants through informative two-hour webcasts that study the impact of changing regulations and help businesses succeed through proper regulatory compliance.

Visit http://theknowledgegroup.org/ for further information and inquiry.
