Steve Tallant, Director, Product Management and Marketing, Systech International

Steve Tallant, Director, Product Management and Marketing, Systech International to Speak at the Knowledge Group's Protecting Your Brands Against Theft and Counterfeiting in 2017 and Beyond: Outsmarting Forgers LIVE Webcast
 
 
NEW YORK - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today that Steve Tallant, Director, Product Management and Marketing, Systech Internationalwill speak at the Knowledge Group's webcast entitled: "Protecting Your Brands Against Theft and Counterfeiting in 2017 and Beyond: Outsmarting Forgers LIVE Webcast."  This event is scheduled for May 3, 2017 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/legal/intellectual-property-law/protecting-your-brands-against-theft-and-counterfeiting-in-2017-and-beyond-outsmarting-forgers-live-webcast

About Steve Tallant

As Director Product Management and Marketing, Steve Tallant is responsible for developing Systech's product/solution story. Through engaging messaging, launch plans, collateral, web content, thought leadership, sales enablement, and social media, he communicates the company's value proposition to both internal and customer audiences. Steve has over twenty years of experience in technology industry leading product marketing initiatives for emerging products and is one of the leaders developing and implementing the company's strategies to protect brands from counterfeit, diversion, and other illicit trade.

AboutSystech International

Systech International, a global leader in product verification and brand protection, is re-defining the future of authentication. As the innovator of serialization, Systech is trusted by top pharmaceutical companies worldwide to ensure regulatory compliance, mitigate risk, ensure supply chain integrity, and drive efficiency. Beyond compliance, the company is leading the charge to protect global brands—for CPG, food & beverage, health & beauty, pharmaceutical, and contract manufacturing companies. Its best practices and award-winning technologies are guiding Product and Brand Protection Officers in their quest to improve patient/consumer safety, increase engagement, decrease counterfeiting, avoid diversion, and reduce harm to coveted brands.

Event Synopsis:

Establishing a global branding integrity is a very expensive investment, thus, it is crucial for manufacturers to keep on doing counter-activities and solutions that will safekeep their brands from counterfeiting. Product failure or supply disruption due to counterfeits can provoke claims for replacement and compensation, loss of sales, damage to brand and reputation, and financial and legal risks. The best protection should have clear policies and procedures, sound management of intellectual property, good risk assessment, and careful supply chain logistics management.

Preventing counterfeits from the very start is the best measure. In this light, a panel of key thought professionals and industry leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will provide best practices in protecting your brands against theft and counterfeiting and will go beyond traditional brand protection programs that will outsmart modern day forgers.

Key Issues:

§  Brand Protection – Identification Techniques

§  Asset Protection, Authentication and Tracking

§  Theft, Counterfeiting, & Legal Challenges

§  Trademark Rights Erosion

§  Anti-counterfeiting Strategies

§  IP – Trademark Protection

§  Litigation and Compliance Risks

§  Risk Mitigation Best Practices

About The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register for an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
