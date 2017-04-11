News By Tag
Ellipse Solutions LLC Announces Silver Application Development Competency
The new competency enables a partner to improve and deliver software faster, while continuing to develop new and innovative solutions for Microsoft products. The products directly involved in the competency are Azure, Visual Studio, Windows and Windows Server; though Ellipse has extensive experience that includes Dynamics AX/365 for Operations and other peripherals as well.
"Our organization takes its roots from a strong software development background" said Mikhail Roytman, Managing Partner of Consulting Services at Ellipse Solutions. "It is one of our top strengths when it comes to both innovation and automation problem solving. The new certification simply authenticates years of successful projects continuously exceeding customer expectations. With so many new and exciting changes happening in the Dynamics and Cloud spaces, we are able to continue exploring all that Microsoft products have to offer for customers."
For more information about Ellipse's Silver Application Development competency, contact Ellipse Solutions at 937.312.1547, email solutions@ellipsesolutions.com or visit http://www.ellipsesolutions.com.
ABOUT ELLIPSE SOLUTIONS LLC (http://www.ellipsesolutions.com)
Based in Dayton, Ohio, Ellipse Solutions LLC is a global Microsoft Dynamics Gold Partner specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations and Dynamics AX ERP business solutions, software development and implementations for Manufacturing, Distribution, and Professional Services companies. Ellipse Solutions LLC's experience with ERP systems dates back to the beginning of Axapta (now known as Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations) as a product in the U.S. marketplace, and includes successful implementations and upgrades of all Microsoft Dynamics AX versions and releases. Their team of Microsoft-certified professionals offers expertise in business operations, analysis, process reengineering, custom software development, implementation services, software testing, and maintenance/
ABOUT MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 FOR OPERATIONS
Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Operations is a comprehensive Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solution that delivers rich, prebuilt, industry-operational features out of the box. This powerful cloud-based solution goes beyond the traditional ERP software and incorporates both the administrative and operational management requirements, providing an enterprise-wide view of the organization for well-informed and confident management and decision making.
Contact
Jena Roytman
***@ellipsesolutions.com
