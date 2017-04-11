News By Tag
Kent State University's Firestone Lecture Series to Host Speakers Doug Cook and Ramon DeGennaro
On April 21, Ramon DeGennaro, Ph.D., will present, "Are Angel Investors too Eager to Get Back in the Game?"
DeGennaro, professor of banking and finance at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, received a doctoral degree in finance from The Ohio State University. He earned a Master of Education degree from Ohio University and a bachelor's degree in education from The Ohio State University.
DeGennaro has presented original research at professional conferences and has served on program committees of several professional organizations. He is the recipient of more than 50 research and professional development grants. DeGennaro consults in the areas of business valuation, investments and financial management and is a Luminary Member of the Angel Capital Group.
DeGennaro's current research involves investments, financial markets and institutions, financial regulation, small-firm finance and public policy. He has been published in more than 45 refereed articles on investments, financial market volatility, small-firm finance, term structure of interest rates, financial institutions and prediction markets. He is a current or former associate editor or member of the editorial boards of The Journal of Financial Research, The Financial Review, the International Journal of Business, Journal of Financial Economic Policy and The Journal of Private Enterprise.
To register for the April 21 Firestone Lecture Series, click here: https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/
On April 28, Doug Cook, Ph.D., will present,"The Effects of Operating Leases on the Pricing of Stocks, Bonds and Earnings Quality."
Cook, professor of finance and Ehney A. Camp, Jr. Endowed Chair of Finance and Investments at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, received a doctoral degree in Finance from the University of Texas. He earned MBA and bachelor's degrees from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor.
Prior to joining the faculty of the University of Alabama, Cook worked as a financial economist at the Office of Thrift Supervision in the Department of the Treasury; assistant professor of finance at the University of Colorado at Boulder; assistant instructor at The University of Texas at Austin; director of financial planning and analysis and financial analysist at Sara Lee Corporation and operations analyst and polymer resin researcher at Ford Motor Company.
His research interests include corporate finance, financial markets and financial institutions. Cook's work has been published in the Journal of Finance, Journal of Financial Economics, Review of Financial Studies, Journal of Financial and Quantitative Analysis, Journal of Business, Financial Management, Journal of Money, Credit and Banking, Journal of Corporate Finance and Journal of Empirical Finance. His research regarding the compliance and disclosure under SEC Rule 10b-18 has been cited in the Federal Register as impacting the new SEC 10b-18 rules.
To register for the April 28 Firestone Lecture Series, click here: https://cobamarketing.wufoo.com/
Sponsored by the College's Department of Finance, the Firestone Lecture Series in Finance features innovative finance research that provides real-world industry applications. The series is funded by a generous gift from the Bridgestone Trust Fund, formerly known as the Firestone Trust Fund, dedicated to advancing financial education through research and innovative teaching.
For more information on the College of Business Administration, visit https://www.kent.edu/
Kent State University's College of Business Administration is accredited by the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business International (AACSB) and is one of the largest colleges of business in Ohio. The College has more than 4,300 students representing 50 countries with over 85 full-time faculty from 16 countries.
The college grants undergraduate through graduate degrees, and is one of only three public business colleges in Ohio with a comprehensive Ph.D. program. The MBA program is offered both in-person and online in an accelerated format. The Executive MBA program offers two tracks: one targeting corporate professionals and the other healthcare executives. The M.S. in Accounting and M.A. in Economics are specialized master's degrees for those seeking advanced study in these disciplines. The College also offers a Master of Science degree in Business Analytics (MSBA) that spans all industries and organizations. The college boasts 10 undergraduate majors, 12 minors and a Professional Sales Certificate program.
The college is listed as a Best Business School by Princeton Review, one of only 23 accounting programs worldwide to be endorsed by the IMA (Institute of Management Accountants)
The college boasts an onsite Career Services Center and International Programs Office dedicated to business students, and operates the Global Management Center, the Center for Information Systems and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation all propelling scholarly research, establishing innovative industry partnerships and providing outreach to Northeast Ohio and beyond.
Media Contact:
Joni Bowen, Public Relations and Media Specialist, (330) 672-1279, cell: (330) 221-0637, jbowen1@kent.edu
Joni Bowen
***@kent.edu
