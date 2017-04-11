 
Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


Heavy Duty Caster Wheel Providers, Caster Concepts, Offers Caster Solutions for Manufacturing

Caster Concepts, the nation's leading provider of caster wheels for commercial and industrial use, offers a variety of solutions for manufacturing industries that will add to workplace safety and efficiency.
 
 
ALBION, Mich. - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The industrial manufacturing industry is demanding, to say the least. The ability to move large loads easily, safely, and efficiently is important for any manufacturing facility's overall success. Caster Concepts, headquartered in Albion, Michigan, offers a variety of casters and caster wheel solutions designed with the industrial manufacturing industry in mind.

·        CastershoX – CastershoX brand casters are designed to reduce workplace noise. Their unique materials will also help reduce shocks and jolts to loads due to obstacles or irregularities on the workplace floor.

·        Twergo – Twergo casters are the go-to brand in environments where very heavy loads must be moved safely. Twergo and Twergo Lite casters are ergonomically designed for comfort and safety.

·        ErgoMaxx – These free-rig systems are designed to work with a variety of ergonomic wheels to improve the safety and efficiency of load movement.

·        Drive Casters – Drive casters are motorized casters that give loads a bit of a "push" to make movement safer and more ergonomic. They help the user overcome friction and kinetic energy to start and stop load movement.

·        Conversion Drive Casters – Conversion drive casters feature not only the casters and motors, but also the conversion kits needed to safely attach them to carts and racks.

When choosing the right caster wheels for industrial manufacturing settings, it's vital to consider factors such as load size, movement frequency, terrain, and environment. With this information, Caster Concepts can provide the right casters, wheels, and conversion kits to make the workplace safer and more efficient. For more information please visit: http://www.casterconcepts.com/

Media Contact
Ferris Ayar
888-799-7166
fayar@casterconcepts.com
