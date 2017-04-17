Country(s)
Long-time Employees for SKA Consulting Engineers Announce Retirement
After a combined 130 years of dedicated service, much-deserved retirements approach.
"We are extremely grateful to the many contributions that Bob, Brad and Carole have made during their extensive careers with SKA," said Stephen Robinson, PE, President, SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc. "In 1957, Bob helped to set the foundation of this company and has remained loyal to its success and growth for 60 years while developing a personal reputation as one of the best engineers in the industry. Brad has played an integral role as our President from 1998 to 2016, always striving to positon the company for ensured growth, while also continuing exceptional work as a Structural Engineer. Carole has remained loyal to our company's history and goals with her exceptional work as Controller. They have each provided a tremendous amount of knowledge as we have maneuvered a variety of challenges in our 60-year history; we wish all of them nothing but the best as they move forward with their well-deserved retirements."
While personal hobbies are much anticipated, Bob, Brad and Carole are all mostly looking forward to simply spending more time with their families and grandchildren.
The positon of controller will be assumed by LeAnn Rasmusson. Mrs. Rasmusson currently serves as the assistant controller, a position she has held since joining the company in 2000.
About SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc.
SKA Consulting Engineers, Inc. is a national, award-winning, multidisciplinary engineering firm established in 1957 and headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina. SKA provides MEP and structural engineering services, as well as comprehensive building solutions, for clients throughout the United States and Mexico. With branch offices strategically located across the southeast, SKA successfully serves clients across a broad range of market sectors, including: education, sports and recreation, commercial, healthcare, industrial, structured parking, healthcare, multifamily housing and places of worship. To learn more about SKA, please visit http://skaeng.com.
