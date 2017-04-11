 
Landscape Lighting Software custom brands a night lighting design program for Nite Time Decor

"NTD Design Pro" allows Nite Time Decor contractors to create a full landscape lighting design using a picture of the clients home or office.
 
 
Nite Time Decor Outdoor Lighting Systems
Nite Time Decor Outdoor Lighting Systems
IRVING, Texas - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Nite Time Decor Outdoor Lighting Systems located in Irving Texas a leading provider of low-voltage landscape lighting products, information, training and support for their dealers. "NTD Design Pro" has two parts, a photo imaging program and night effects program.

The NTD Design Pro programs have all the Nite Time Decor lighting fixtures and specification sheets. This allows the user to take a picture of a project during the day and show the customer what their project is going to look like at night with Nite Time Decor lighting fixtures installed in a matter of minutes. Saving the installer hours of time. No more driving out to the location at night to set up fixtures. Now a potential client can visualize the installation and how the lighting fixtures will light up their property for aesthetics and safety. Clients immediately realize Landscape Lighting is a smart investment and want to close the deal quickly.

The built in training videos make learning NTD Design Pro easy. If you should have questtions or need support it is provided by Landscape Lighting Software and there is never a charge. The "NTD Design Pro" programs is available only to Nite Time Décor dealers and contractors. Please Call Nite Time Decor Outdoor Lighting Systems direct at: 877-552-4242 for dealer and program information,

Landscape Lighting Software http://www.LandscapeLightingSoftware.com helps lighting manufacturers support their contractors and dealers by providing custom branded software programs for their dealer network.

Source:Nite Time Decor Outdoor Lighting Systems
