News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hardscape Imaging Software can run on your Mac with CrossOver
You can now run Hardscape Imaging Software Version 1.6 on your Mac as a Macintosh Application using a program called Crossover.
Since 2004 Hardscape Imaging Software has been sold to thousands of contractors it includes many of the major manufactures in the industry like, Belgard, Pavestone, Unilock, EP Henry, McNear, Ackerstone, Calstone, Basalite, Air Vol, Anchor Block, Calstone, Hanson, Willamestte Graystone, Techo-Bloc, Pacific Interlock, and Tobermore in Europe.
Have you wanted to use Hardscape Imaging Software on your Mac , But don't want to have dual booting Virtual machine or have to buy a copy of Windows and install it on your Mac. Well we now have a simple solution for you. You can now run Hardscape Imaging Software Version 1.6 on your Mac as a Macintosh Application using a program called Crossover. Crossover is Mac Application that runs in the back ground, and it allows a Windows program to run on the Mac. Once CrossOver and Hardscape Imaging Software are installed, just open Hardscape Imaging Software from the dock bar as you would any Mac program.
Everything in Hardscape imaging software works the same as it would on Windows. It has All the hardscape and plant libraries as well as the tutorial training movie.
Even if Crossover is not running at the time you open Hardscape Imaging Software , the minute you go to open any windows program, Crossover will automatically open in the back ground to run your program, it is all transparent to the user,
Now how simple is that? Just watch this video: https://youtu.be/
Contact us today to find out more information, and Check to see if we having any specials on Hardscapes Imaging Software with discounts on Crossover for your Mac.
Learn more about Hardscape Imaging Software Here: http://www.HardscapeDesignSoftware.com
Contact
Landscape Design Imaging Software, Inc.
817-764-0413
michele@hardscapedesignsoftware.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse