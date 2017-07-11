 
Hardscape Imaging Software can run on your Mac with CrossOver

You can now run Hardscape Imaging Software Version 1.6 on your Mac as a Macintosh Application using a program called Crossover.
 
 
Hardscape Imaging Software on a Mac with CrossOver
Hardscape Imaging Software on a Mac with CrossOver
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - July 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Interlocking Paving Contractors use Hardscape Imaging Software to show their clients what Interlocking Pavers will look like on their home or office from a picture. It is one of the easiest ways to do a presentation for a potential client. It offers the contractor a way to show potential clients different paver products and borders with just a few clicks.

Since 2004 Hardscape Imaging Software has been sold to thousands of contractors it includes many of the major manufactures in the industry like, Belgard, Pavestone, Unilock, EP Henry, McNear, Ackerstone, Calstone, Basalite, Air Vol, Anchor Block, Calstone, Hanson, Willamestte Graystone, Techo-Bloc, Pacific Interlock, and Tobermore in Europe.

Have you wanted to use Hardscape Imaging Software on your Mac , But don't want to have dual booting Virtual machine or have to buy a copy of Windows and install it on your Mac. Well we now have a simple solution for you. You can now run Hardscape Imaging Software Version 1.6 on your Mac as a Macintosh Application  using a program called Crossover. Crossover is  Mac Application  that runs in the back ground, and it allows a Windows program to run on the Mac. Once CrossOver and Hardscape Imaging Software are installed, just open Hardscape Imaging Software from the dock bar as you would any Mac program.

Everything in Hardscape imaging software works the same as it would on Windows. It has  All the hardscape and plant libraries as well as the tutorial training movie.

Even if Crossover is not running at the time you open Hardscape Imaging Software , the minute you go to open any windows program, Crossover will automatically open in the back ground to run your program, it is all transparent to the user,

Now how simple is that? Just watch this video: https://youtu.be/wX-OKiXMYd8



Contact us today to find out more information,  and Check to see  if we having any specials on Hardscapes Imaging Software with discounts on Crossover for your Mac.

Learn more about Hardscape Imaging Software Here: http://www.HardscapeDesignSoftware.com

