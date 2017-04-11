Mideast "Armaments Bazaar" Discussed by Former U.S. Defense Contractor in New Book

Rik's by dhtreichler

-- Oil dollars often buy the latest in arms for Mideast countries like Syria, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.But exactly who sells them?Former defense contractor-turned-author David Treichler sheds startling light on the "Armaments Bazaar" process in his new book and portrays weapons sales to often contentious Mideast countries as sometimes problematic -- and even dangerous.Drawn from Treichler's real-world experience during 15 years living and working in the Mideast, and extensive research, it offers insights into a process with often life-and-death consequences for both the unfortunate citizens of these nations -- and their sovereign neighbors.As time has proven, the sale of weapons can prove pivotal.to countries like Iraq under former dictator Saddam Hussein, or Iran, under the deposed Shah -- or, currently, in Syria, under strongman Bashar al-Assad.Treichler's new fiction-based-on-fact novel,, is about a Baghdad embassy worker whose day job is to help American companies cut through cultural and political barriers to reach trade agreements -- including the sale of military hardware and intelligence systems.By night, however, Rik is a CIA station chief who has fallen in love with a broadcast journalist on the eve of Saddam Hussein's march into Kuwait.In the book -- as in real life, according to Treichler -- Rik must constantly keep an eye on what other countries -- like Russia and France -- are doing in order to vie for the same business.Maintaining parity among the regional players in the Mideast is always a factor in negotiations, Treichler asserts, and his lead character Rik must navigate some treacherous waters to help seal a deal for American interests.The book is on sale April 20-24 online at, or on Amazon, both in paperback and by digital download.As the story unfolds, Rik becomes separated from Ingrid, the journalist, amidst tense bargaining for arms. Backchannel intelligence sources warn of an impending military action, and Saddam's secret police begin picking up political dissidents.Unfortunately, Rik is caught up in the sweep, and is thrown into the infamous Abu Graib prison for nineteen months. He almost dies at the hands of his captors.Then, as Coalition forces converge on Baghdad, he is released and sent home to New York -- where he must wait another 10 long years to be reunited with Ingrid -- on the fateful eve of September 11, 2001.The storyline reveals just how America conducts both routine business and, to some extent, covert operations, in support of activity that remains off the books, sometimes for years, and how the United States government sometimes "forgets" an operative's clandestine contributions -- as happens to Rik when he is released from months of torture and abuse.Dallas-based author Treichler lived and worked for decades in the region described, met with senior level officials and negotiated deals to enhance military and intelligence capabilities amongst America's friends and allies.In one arresting side note to Treichler's story, the lead character, Rik, experiences a twinge of conscience after one such sale, knowing that sometimes the country's leaders might use the military and intelligence hardware for self-serving purposes to sow fear and death -- even among their own people.Treichler says he, too, always had an eye toward the possible end use of the weaponry he brokered. But, in most cases, the deal was done to keep other powerful nations from aligning with the country purchasing the arms against America's interests.The process is particularly difficult in current conflicts like those unfolding every day in war-torn Syria, he adds, where weapons suppliers can find themselves in a tough ethical and moral spot.Again, the book is calledand is available online, or on Amazon, both in paperback and by digital download."to explore aspects of the Middle East conflicts, including the armaments bazaar,"to explain the nature of the conflict's origins,"to detail how similar periods of seeming instability are actually the norm in world history."to shed light on how technology has enabled a different awareness that shapes our perceptions and options.", send a note to. Please specify PDF, Kindle, EPUB, or Paperback.