NV PUC-Pushes Energy Efficiency, While Their Building Has Zero Energy Credits On LEED's Score Card
Promoting and trying to achieve 100% renewable energy down the road. Nevada's PUC has their Las Vegas Office, in a building with no energy efficiency credits- the ultimate "Do as I say, not as I do".
Reynolds was Governor Brian Sandoval's former General Counsel. Reynolds replaced the prior Chairman, Paul Thomsen, who had some knowledge of renewable energy issues from his prior employment. Reynolds had none and brought no utility regulation experience to his new assignment.
The PUC has two offices, one in Carson City, which is a very old building, and their newer office in Las Vegas.
Its Las Vegas Office building received a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification in May of 2010. Out of a potential 62 points, the Las Vegas building received a total of 25, giving it a certification rating of 40%.
"One would think, that prior to trying to push all their energy/green programs/initiatives and commenting during various legislative committees, Reynolds would be setting an example," said Angel De Fazio, an environmental activist, since 1970, who has been monitoring the PUC for a number of years. "Reynolds needs to confirm, that his Commission is practicing, what he wants to inflict upon every ratepayer in the state, regarding energy efficiency".
Nevada utility ratepayers currently fund over 90% of the PUC's budget via a mill tax assessment included in kilowatt hour and therm rates, but not separately disclosed on monthly bills. The rent paid for both offices from the mill tax supplies non-energy efficiency space.
Specific to the PUC's Las Vegas office space, the LEED score card shows zero points out of a possible 14 for "Energy & Atmosphere." The leased space has no green energy, optimizing energy performance, on-site renewable energy, enhanced commissioning/
The PUC and its Chairman has announced no plans for achieving 100% renewable energy at this facility or for the PUC's Carson City office, a state-wide initiative of Governor Brian Sandoval.
REFERENCE:
http://www.usgbc.org/
Contact
Angel De Fazio, BSAT
702/490-9677
***@ntef-usa.org
End
