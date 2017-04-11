NV PUC-Pushes Energy Efficiency, While Their Building Has Zero Energy Credits On LEED's Score Card

Promoting and trying to achieve 100% renewable energy down the road. Nevada's PUC has their Las Vegas Office, in a building with no energy efficiency credits- the ultimate "Do as I say, not as I do".

Contact

Angel De Fazio, BSAT

702/490-9677

***@ntef-usa.org Angel De Fazio, BSAT702/490-9677

End

-- Nevada's Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Chairman Joe Reynolds, has recently appeared at the Nevada Legislature on a regular basis endorsing each of the energy efficiency, renewable energy and "green" energy bills proposed.Reynolds was Governor Brian Sandoval's former General Counsel. Reynolds replaced the prior Chairman, Paul Thomsen, who had some knowledge of renewable energy issues from his prior employment. Reynolds had none and brought no utility regulation experience to his new assignment.The PUC has two offices, one in Carson City, which is a very old building, and their newer office in Las Vegas.Its Las Vegas Office building received a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification in May of 2010. Out of a, the Las Vegas building received a, giving it a"One would think, that prior to trying to push all their energy/green programs/initiatives and commenting during various legislative committees, Reynolds would be setting an example," said Angel De Fazio, an environmental activist, since 1970, who has been monitoring the PUC for a number of years. "Reynolds needs to confirm, that his Commission is practicing, what he wants to inflict upon every ratepayer in the state, regarding energy efficiency".Nevada utility ratepayers currently fund over 90% of the PUC's budget via a mill tax assessment included in kilowatt hour and therm rates, but not separately disclosed on monthly bills. The rent paid for both offices from the mill tax suppliesSpecific to the PUC's Las Vegas office space, the." The leased space has no green energy, optimizing energy performance, on-site renewable energy, enhanced commissioning/refrigerant management or measurement and verification base building/tenant submetering.The PUC and its Chairman has announced no plans for achieving 100% renewable energy at this facility or for the PUC's Carson City office, a state-wide initiative of Governor Brian Sandoval.REFERENCE: