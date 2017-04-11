 
News By Tag
* NV PUC
* Leed
* Governor Brian Sandoval
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
17161514131211


NV PUC-Pushes Energy Efficiency, While Their Building Has Zero Energy Credits On LEED's Score Card

Promoting and trying to achieve 100% renewable energy down the road. Nevada's PUC has their Las Vegas Office, in a building with no energy efficiency credits- the ultimate "Do as I say, not as I do".
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
NV PUC
Leed
Governor Brian Sandoval

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

LAS VEGAS - April 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Nevada's Public Utilities Commission (PUC), Chairman Joe Reynolds, has recently appeared at the Nevada Legislature on a regular basis endorsing each of the energy efficiency, renewable energy and "green" energy bills proposed.

Reynolds was Governor Brian Sandoval's former General Counsel. Reynolds replaced the prior Chairman, Paul Thomsen, who had some knowledge of renewable energy issues from his prior employment. Reynolds had none and brought no utility regulation experience to his new assignment.

The PUC has two offices, one in Carson City, which is a very old building, and their newer office in Las Vegas.

Its Las Vegas Office building received a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) certification in May of 2010. Out of a potential 62 points, the Las Vegas building received a total of 25, giving it a certification rating of 40%.

"One would think, that prior to trying to push all their energy/green programs/initiatives and commenting during various legislative committees, Reynolds would be setting an example," said Angel De Fazio, an environmental activist, since 1970, who has been monitoring the PUC for a number of years. "Reynolds needs to confirm, that his Commission is practicing, what he wants to inflict upon every ratepayer in the state, regarding energy efficiency".

Nevada utility ratepayers currently fund over 90% of the PUC's budget via a mill tax assessment included in kilowatt hour and therm rates, but not separately disclosed on monthly bills. The rent paid for both offices from the mill tax supplies non-energy efficiency space.

Specific to the PUC's Las Vegas office space, the LEED score card shows zero points out of a possible 14 for "Energy & Atmosphere." The leased space has no green energy, optimizing energy performance, on-site renewable energy, enhanced commissioning/refrigerant management or measurement and verification base building/tenant submetering.

The PUC and its Chairman has announced no plans for achieving 100% renewable energy at this facility or for the PUC's Carson City office, a state-wide initiative of Governor Brian Sandoval.

         REFERENCE:

http://www.usgbc.org/projects/lapour-corporate-center

Contact
Angel De Fazio, BSAT
702/490-9677
***@ntef-usa.org
End
Source:PUC
Email:***@ntef-usa.org Email Verified
Tags:NV PUC, Leed, Governor Brian Sandoval
Industry:Energy
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
National Toxic Encephalopathy Foundation PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share