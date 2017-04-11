News By Tag
Craig Benson, Partner, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Craig Benson
Craig A. Benson is a partner in the Litigation Department at Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. His antitrust experience involves representing clients before federal and state courts, regulatory agencies and arbitrators. He has represented clients in a broad range of industries including financial services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, electronics, automotive, chemicals, oil and gas, tobacco, and hospitality.
Craig served as a member of the editorial board of The Antitrust Practitioner, a publication of the ABA Section of Antitrust Law's Civil Practice and Procedure Committee, and was named a Rising Star by Washington DC Super Lawyers in 2013. Prior to Paul, Weiss, Craig was a law clerk to the Honorable Mary A. McLaughlin of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania. Craig received his B.A. from Miami University and his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center.
About Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP
Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is a firm of more than 900 lawyers with diverse backgrounds, personalities, ideas and interests who collaboratively provide innovative solutions to our clients' most critical and complex legal and business challenges. We represent the largest publicly and privately held corporations and investors in the world as well as clients in need of pro bono assistance. Our firm is headquartered in New York City with offices in Washington, D.C., Wilmington, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, Beijing and Toronto.
We have long maintained a commitment to diversity and public service and our efforts to recruit and retain a diverse workforce have been recognized through rankings at the top of surveys addressing the hiring and retention of minority lawyers. Paul, Weiss is known for an unwavering dedication to representing those in need. From helping individuals facing injustice to championing a precedent-setting Supreme Court decision, our lawyers' pro bono work has contributed to significant outcomes that have improved the lives of many in our community and our nation.
Event Synopsis:
The results of the 2016 presidential election raised questions about the new Trump Administration's likely approach to antitrust policy and enforcement. Republicans are typically less interventionist than Democrats. But while a candidate for office, Trump made strong statements about antitrust enforcement suggesting that he might follow a populist, pro-enforcement agenda.
While the antitrust legacy to be formed by the Trump Administration is still very much in question, this panel will discuss early indications of the Administration's legislative and enforcement priorities and the implications for companies. The panel will also cover several recent trends in antitrust enforcement that the Administration will have to contend with in the coming years.
In this LIVE Webcast, a seasoned panel of thought leaders and professionals brought together by The Knowledge Group will provide the audience an in-depth analysis recent developments in the antitrust policy and enforcement under the new administration.
Key topics include:
· Antitrust Enforcement under the Trump Administration to Date
· Potential Antitrust Enforcement Priorities
· Likely Approach to Merger Enforcement
· Healthcare Priorities: Drug Pricing, Pay-For-Delay, and Product Hopping
· Role of Intellectual Property in Antitrust Analysis
· Antitrust's Role in Policing Big Data
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
