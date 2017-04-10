News By Tag
Forget Jesus, Colemak is Coming! And, it promises to save us from the Demonic QWERTY keyboard layout
Jesus is not coming back. He is back already and He is promoting the Colemak Keyboard layout that prevents CTS and other RSI's. Stopping these QWERTY related injuries will start an economic boom that with His guidance will literally save the world.
As it is being used, the QWERTY keyboard is the single most hazardous, costly and easily fixed consumer product on Earth. Due to Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and other Repetive Strain Injuries misuse of this product accounted for 14% of all doctors visits and 19% of all overnight hospital stays as far back as 1990. It also produces this astonishing figure. More than 25 million American workers take off an average of 31 days of work per year to avoid pain. At 20 dollars per hour for an eight hour day that translates to 124 billion dollars a year in direct and easily avoidable loss to American businesses.
Before I go any further let me state the obvious. There is nothing inherently wrong with the design of the QWERTY keyboard when used in the manner in which it was intended to be used. The QWERTY keyboard key layout was designed in 1873 by a man named Sholes to slow down the movement of two fingered typists whose movements jammed his new invention. Touch typing was unknown until 1888 when Frank McGurrin won a typing speed contest using the method that was widely publicized. The bottom line is that QWERTY was designed for two fingered typing not ten.
The Colemak keyboard was designed for touch typing by Shai Coleman in 2006. Using it minimizes the chance of developing hand injury. It will be the savior of mankind. The logistics of making the change will be detailed in my new book due out in the fall of 2017. In the meantime I have created a new web page that will outline my social media project and let you get you started. http://jesus.bio/
