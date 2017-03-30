 
News By Tag
* Carl Schieb
* Connie Mack
* Philadelphia Athletics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sunbury
  Pennsylvania
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





April 2017
SuSaFrThWeTuMo
16151413121110

"Wonder Boy" now available in paperback and ebook

Sunbury Press has released "Wonder Boy - The Story of Carl Scheib: The Youngest Player in American League History" in both paperback and ebook.
 
 
Wonder Boy
Wonder Boy
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Carl Schieb
Connie Mack
Philadelphia Athletics

Industry:
Books

Location:
Sunbury - Pennsylvania - US

Subject:
Products

SUNBURY, Pa. - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Lawrence Knorr's Wonder Boy - The Story of Carl Scheib: The Youngest Player in American League History has been released by Sunbury Press in paperback and ebook.

About the Book:
Carl Scheib, from Gratz, PA, was a young farm boy of 16 who was signed to a major league contract by Connie Mack of the Philadelphia Athletics. Carl enjoyed 11 years in the major leagues, interrupted by his service in World War II. When he made his first appearance in 1943, he was the youngest player in modern major league history. The following season, Joe Nuxhall of the National League's Cincinnati Reds, pitched 2/3 of an inning at age 15, breaking Carl's major league record, but Carl retained his American League record.

Known as a good-hitting pitcher, Carl hit .396 in 1951 and .298 in 1948. He hit five home runs in his career, including a grand slam.

As a pitcher, Carl was a key hurler on the 1948 Philadelphia Athletics, going 14-8 during a tight pennant race. He also went 11-7 in 1952, and saved 11 games in 1951. Behind his "pitch- to-contact" approach, the A's set the all-time record for double plays in a season with 217 in 1949, a record that still stands.

Wonder Boy chronicles the rapid raise of Carl Scheib from his high school days at Gratz and his contributions to Dalmatia in the West Branch League, to his subsequent major league career, facing such players as Joe DiMaggio, Bill Dickey, Ted Williams, Yogi Berra, Bobby Doerr, Satchel Paige, Bob Lemon, Larry Doby, Bob Feller, Luke Appling, Early Wynn, Mickey Mantle and many more.

About the Author:
Lawrence Knorr is an amateur historian with deep roots in the Pennsylvania Dutch Region. Lawrence has had a long career in information technology. He is the co-owner of Sunbury Press, Inc. and an adjunct Professor of Economics at Wilson College, Chambersburg, PA. Lawrence is a past President of the Mid Atlantic Book Publishers Association, and is currently a Board Member for the Pennsylvania German Society.

Lawrence lives with his wife Tammi and has two daughters a stepson and a stepdaughter.

Lawrence's books include:

• Wonder Boy - The Story of Carl Scheib: The Youngest Player in American League History
• A Pennsylvania Mennonite and the California Gold Rush
• The Relations of Milton Snavely Hershey
• The Relations of Dwight D. Eisenhower
• The Decendents of Hans Peter Knorr
• The Hackman Story (with Dorothy Elaine Grace)
• General John Fulton Reynolds - His Biography, Words & Relations (with Michael Riley and Diane Watson)
• The Relations of Isaac F Stiely - Minister of the Mahantongo Valley
• There is Something About Rough and Ready - A History of the Village at the Heart of the Mahantongo Valley (with Steve E Troutman, Elaine Moran, Cindy Baum, Christine Hipple & Jeanne Adams)
• Keystone Tombstones Civil War (with Joe Farrell and Joe Farley)
• Modern Realism According to Fritz - The Oil Paintings of Fritz VonderHeiden
• Keystone Tombstones Susquehanna Valley (with Joe Farrell and Joe Farley)
• Keystone Tombstones Philadelphia Region (with Joe Farrell and Joe Farley)
• Keystone Tombstones Anthracite Region (with Joe Farrell and Joe Farley)

He is currently working on The Bang Story - From the Basement to the Big Lights.

Lawrence is also an accomplished photographer, known as Lawrence von Knorr, collaborating on the books Hells Kitchen Flea Market andWormleysburg: Jewel on the Susquehanna with his wife Tammi Knorr.  As T. K. McCoy, Tammi featured Lawrence's work in three books entitled Photo Impressionism in the Digital Age, Pennsylvania Through the Seasons and Images of Italy.  Knorr's work was also featured in Contemporary Photo Impressionists.  He provided the photograph's for Melanie Simm's poetry compilation Remember the Sun. For more information about Lawrence's award-winning artwork, please see www.vonknorrgallery.com

Wonder Boy - The Story of Carl Scheib
Authored by Lawrence Knorr
List Price: $14.95
Hardcover: 240 pages
Publisher: Sunbury Press, Inc. (March 30, 2017)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1620068303
ISBN-13: 978-1620068304
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.7 x 9 inches
SPO003030 SPORTS & RECREATION / Baseball / History
BIO016000 BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY / Sports
HIS036080 HISTORY / United States / State & Local / Middle Atlantic

For more information, please see:
http://www.sunburypressstore.com/Wonder-Boy-The-Story-of-...

Media Contact
Terry Kennedy
8553388359
publicity@sunburypress.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sunburypress.com Email Verified
Tags:Carl Schieb, Connie Mack, Philadelphia Athletics
Industry:Books
Location:Sunbury - Pennsylvania - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sunbury Press, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Apr 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share