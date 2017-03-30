News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
"Wonder Boy" now available in paperback and ebook
Sunbury Press has released "Wonder Boy - The Story of Carl Scheib: The Youngest Player in American League History" in both paperback and ebook.
About the Book:
Carl Scheib, from Gratz, PA, was a young farm boy of 16 who was signed to a major league contract by Connie Mack of the Philadelphia Athletics. Carl enjoyed 11 years in the major leagues, interrupted by his service in World War II. When he made his first appearance in 1943, he was the youngest player in modern major league history. The following season, Joe Nuxhall of the National League's Cincinnati Reds, pitched 2/3 of an inning at age 15, breaking Carl's major league record, but Carl retained his American League record.
Known as a good-hitting pitcher, Carl hit .396 in 1951 and .298 in 1948. He hit five home runs in his career, including a grand slam.
As a pitcher, Carl was a key hurler on the 1948 Philadelphia Athletics, going 14-8 during a tight pennant race. He also went 11-7 in 1952, and saved 11 games in 1951. Behind his "pitch- to-contact" approach, the A's set the all-time record for double plays in a season with 217 in 1949, a record that still stands.
Wonder Boy chronicles the rapid raise of Carl Scheib from his high school days at Gratz and his contributions to Dalmatia in the West Branch League, to his subsequent major league career, facing such players as Joe DiMaggio, Bill Dickey, Ted Williams, Yogi Berra, Bobby Doerr, Satchel Paige, Bob Lemon, Larry Doby, Bob Feller, Luke Appling, Early Wynn, Mickey Mantle and many more.
About the Author:
Lawrence Knorr is an amateur historian with deep roots in the Pennsylvania Dutch Region. Lawrence has had a long career in information technology. He is the co-owner of Sunbury Press, Inc. and an adjunct Professor of Economics at Wilson College, Chambersburg, PA. Lawrence is a past President of the Mid Atlantic Book Publishers Association, and is currently a Board Member for the Pennsylvania German Society.
Lawrence lives with his wife Tammi and has two daughters a stepson and a stepdaughter.
Lawrence's books include:
• Wonder Boy - The Story of Carl Scheib: The Youngest Player in American League History
• A Pennsylvania Mennonite and the California Gold Rush
• The Relations of Milton Snavely Hershey
• The Relations of Dwight D. Eisenhower
• The Decendents of Hans Peter Knorr
• The Hackman Story (with Dorothy Elaine Grace)
• General John Fulton Reynolds - His Biography, Words & Relations (with Michael Riley and Diane Watson)
• The Relations of Isaac F Stiely - Minister of the Mahantongo Valley
• There is Something About Rough and Ready - A History of the Village at the Heart of the Mahantongo Valley (with Steve E Troutman, Elaine Moran, Cindy Baum, Christine Hipple & Jeanne Adams)
• Keystone Tombstones Civil War (with Joe Farrell and Joe Farley)
• Modern Realism According to Fritz - The Oil Paintings of Fritz VonderHeiden
• Keystone Tombstones Susquehanna Valley (with Joe Farrell and Joe Farley)
• Keystone Tombstones Philadelphia Region (with Joe Farrell and Joe Farley)
• Keystone Tombstones Anthracite Region (with Joe Farrell and Joe Farley)
He is currently working on The Bang Story - From the Basement to the Big Lights.
Lawrence is also an accomplished photographer, known as Lawrence von Knorr, collaborating on the books Hells Kitchen Flea Market andWormleysburg:
Wonder Boy - The Story of Carl Scheib
Authored by Lawrence Knorr
List Price: $14.95
Hardcover: 240 pages
Publisher: Sunbury Press, Inc. (March 30, 2017)
Language: English
ISBN-10: 1620068303
ISBN-13: 978-1620068304
Product Dimensions: 6 x 0.7 x 9 inches
SPO003030 SPORTS & RECREATION / Baseball / History
BIO016000 BIOGRAPHY & AUTOBIOGRAPHY / Sports
HIS036080 HISTORY / United States / State & Local / Middle Atlantic
For more information, please see:
http://www.sunburypressstore.com/
Media Contact
Terry Kennedy
8553388359
publicity@sunburypress.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse