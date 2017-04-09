 
Axiomtek launches PICO512 one of the most advanced Pico-ITX motherboard in the market

Axiomtek's industrial grade PICO512 features high computing capabilities, and is designed to operate reliably in a variety of environments and applications.
 
 
7th Gen Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 & Celeron® Processor, HDMI/LVDS and LAN
 
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif. - April 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiomtek, one of the world's leading designers and manufacturers of innovative, high performance and reliable PC-based industrial computer products, is proud to announce the launch of PICO512, the highly advanced, ultra-compact yet one of the most powerful Pico-ITX embedded single board computers (SBC) in the market.

The industrial grade PICO512 is feature-rich, with scalable CPUs ranging from the latest 7th generation Intel® Core™ processor or Celeron® processor 3965U. It offers wide operating temperature range of -20°C to +70°C (-4°F to +158°F). Among its many useful features, the PICO512 has one 260-pin DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM socket supporting system memory up to 16GB, full size PCI Express Mini Card Slot supporting mSATA and expansion connectors for additional I/O boards. It offers one PCIe x1 lane, one LPC, one DDI, four USB 3.0 ports, one SMBus and one HD audio to meet various communication requirements. The PICO512 embedded board offers Intel® HD graphics engine that supports 4K high definition visual experience. It also offers flexible interface options - with dual display capability through HDMI and 18/24-bit single/dual channel LVDS.

"Axiomtek's Intel® Core™-based embedded board, the PICO512, offers a leading edge processor and rich expansion interfaces in an extremely compact size. It provides the best balance between performance and expandability," said Ken Lin, a product manager of the Embedded Board Product Division at Axiomtek. "We always focus on providing system integrators with highly flexible and reliable industrial embedded board products. Our corporate culture clearly defines our mission and values – the most important being -- to meet and exceed our customer's expectations in all areas including our products' computing capabilities, performance, features, flexibility and reliability. We also put great emphasis on our best-in-class customer support and design assistance. Our products are made with our customer's needs in mind. The PICO512 is a great product for a variety of applications in this IIoT driven world."

The PICO512 features include the following:

-     7th Generation Intel® Core™ i7/i5/i3 and Celeron® ULT processor

-       A wide operating temperature range from -20°C to +70°C (-4°F to +158°F)

-       One USB 2.0, One Gigabit Ethernet, One SATA-600 Interface

-       1 DDR4-2133 SO-DIMM, up to 16GB

-       1 full-length PCI Express Mini Card slot

-        Intel® Active Management Technology 11 (AMT 11) for better remote management

The PICO512 will be available in May. For more information aboutproduct or pricing, please visit us.axiomtek.com or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.

About Axiomtek Co., Ltd

Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.

Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.

As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.

Contact
Larry Wu
6265813232
***@axiomtek.com
