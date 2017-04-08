Three Square Market & Revive Self Service CafÉ Sign Definitive Conversion & Sales Agreement

Revive Self Serve Markets established in 2012

Patrick McMullan

***@tkc32m.com Patrick McMullan

-- Three Square Market & REVIVE Self Service Cafe proudly announce that they have signed a Conversion & Sales Agreement, under which all existing REVIVE customers will have the opportunity to convert to the Three Square platform, free of charge. Under the terms of the Agreement, the companies will combine their sales & marketing efforts to exclusively distribute the Three Square portfolio of products."We are extremely happy to have Joe Loparco and the REVIVE team, and of course their network of micro market customers, join the Three Square family of partnerships,"stated Patrick McMullan, Three Square's Chief Operating Officer. "We have already seamlessly completed a significant number of conversions over to the Three Square platform, and we expect to finish the process by the end of the second quarter. Joe has been a formidable yet honorable competitor over the years, and I'm professionally and personally gratified to have him on board"."REVIVE was founded in 2012, and hit the ground running," said Joe Loparco. "We unfortunately weren't able to keep up with the software development requirements of the fast growing micro market channel, so it became clear that we needed to forge a strategic partnership to accomplish our long term objectives, as well as those of our loyal REVIVE customers. Three Square clearly has the firepower that we were lacking. We are absolutely thrilled to be associated with Patrick and his dynamic team, and we're looking to a long and collectively rewarding relationship.Three Square continues to forge ahead with industry-leading technology advances. At the upcoming NAMA Convention, 32M plans to display their latest innovations and services including their new plastic kiosk, their best in class fixtures, Bright Pick, their integrated picking system, Pick-Pack and Ship, the one stop program where operators literally only have to fill stores and count cash with no warehouse necessary and limited if any equipment cost, plus much much more. Stop by Booth 108 and see Joe, Patrick and all the latest from 32M.To learn more about 32M and the combined team, go to www.32Market.com or www.32Fixtures.com.