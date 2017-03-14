Country(s)
Industry News
Titletown Manufacturing Specializes in CNC Machining Services
Titletown Manufacturing's continuing investment in technology is increasing its ability to provide CNC machining services in Green Bay for customers in a wide range of industries.
CNC machining services (Computer Numerical Control) uses computer technology for precise control of tools. Titletown Manufacturing, a leading steel fabrication Green Bay business, uses CNC machining technology to mill parts within .0001 tolerances.
"CNC machining services in Green Bay is a requirement for the level of quality our customers expect," said Titletown Manufacturing co-owner Dan Hilliard. "This technology allows us to supply a variety of industrial customers with consistent, high-quality components on time and at competitive prices."
The Titletown Manufacturing shop is set up for production flexibility, generating job quantities ranging from small runs to large, all delivered to precise specifications. The company's versatility enables it to work directly with OEMs as a trusted supplier of precision components for agriculture and other industrial machinery.
In addition to steel fabrication capabilities, Titletown Manufacturing has experience working with materials as varied as aluminum, brass, bronze, stainless steels up to RC 65, hardened alloys and plastic.
"Our equipment allows our machinists to produce parts ranging from one-quarter inch to 19 inches in diameter, and one-half inch to 80 inches in length," said Titletown Manufacturing co-owner Chris Fuss. "Customers needing multiple product types appreciate the versatility of our shop and the ability to deal with a single vendor."
About Titletown Manufacturing
Titletown Manufacturing is the operating division of Precision Tool & Die LLC, a trusted Northeast Wisconsin machine shop with more than 60 years of experience in metal parts machining, producing high-quality components and providing custom CNC machining, metalworking, grinding, and custom metal fabrication solutions for a wide range of industrial customers throughout the region. The company employs approximately 30 people at its facility at 1252 Marine Street in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
For more information on Titletown Manufacturing or to request a quote, please go to http://www.titletownmfg.com/
Contact
Chris Fuss
920-435-9074
chris@titletownmfg.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse