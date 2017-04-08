Country(s)
Industry News
More Americans Turning to High-Tech Laser Treatments For Safe, Effective, Non-Surgical Skin Solutions
The ASPS statistics show the number of laser procedures has gone up 52% since 2000, as cosmetic lasers are being used today to treat a wide range of skin conditions. Where laser was once a standard of treatment used primarily for hair removal, today rapid advances in both the technology and methodology now mean lasers are being used in a wide array of applications, including:
Skin tightening * body reshaping * cellulite reduction * body contouring * unwanted hair removal * fat reduction * stretch mark removal * unwanted tattoo removal … and many other needs.
Among Top 5 Cosmetic Procedures
Laser hair removal and photofacial skin rejuvenation are two of the top five nonsurgical cosmetic procedures, according to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), another industry trade group. Not only so the services apply to the face, body and skin, cosmetic laser solutions can extend to cellulite reduction, and even skin tightening.
"In this market, New Yorkers are sophisticated and open to advanced, refined methods to treat their skin problems," notes Dr. Stephen Probst, Director of Services at Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics, Bay Shore, NY. "Our clients understand how the professional and effective use of cosmetic laser procedures is an investment in themselves, in looking their best for their careers and relationships and for improving their lives overall. No needles, no cutting, no down-time."
Ask Questions
The newest lasers feature specific technology needed for that particular application. The key, however, is to select a facility with both the correct equipment AND, most important, highly trained and certified staff. Dr. Probst recommends that anyone considering this treatment ask the potential provider these questions:
*What makes you a good provider?
*Do you have any Awards or Affiliations that can confirm your cosmetic laser experience?
*Is the person doing my treatment Licensed and Certified on that specific technology? (Ask to see the Certifications)
*Is there a Medical Doctor on staff (who is certified in the lasers being offered)?
*How long have you been in business at this location (under the same name)?
*Are the lasers FDA approved?
For more information, contact Perfect Body Laser and Aesthetics, 888.376.9029, and visit www.PerfectBodyLaser.com
Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse