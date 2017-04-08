News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Systweak Makes Image Resizing Easier for Mac Users
Resize All Your Photos at Once with Systweak Image Resizer Tool
With Image Resizer, users can also rotate and flip multiple images to correct their orientation with a single click. Not only this, the tool can convert image format to various popular image file formats and rename multiple images all at once. Users can also specify entire folders where edited images are saved making this an essential image resizing and editing utility for Mac users. All these features are bundled in a basic yet user-friendly UI, which ensures even novice users find it easy to work with.
"Our aim is to make things easier and simple for digital users who find it difficult to use complicated software. Systweak Image Resizer tool is a testament to the same as it does the work without being too difficult to operate. We hope our customers find it useful and save their time instead of wasting it in learning advanced utilities for simple tasks such as image resizing", said Mr. Srishail Rana, CEO, Systweak Software.
"Systweak Image Resizer Tool is certainly a time saving utility that will benefit Mac users and professional photographers across the globe. It keeps things simple and converts images to any size regardless of how many you select. Its advanced algorithms ensure that images are resized without wasting too much of user's time", said Mr. Sudhir Sharma – Product Manager.
All in all, Systweak Image Resizer is a one stop solution for image re-sizing and orientation issues.
https://itunes.apple.com/
About the Company: With over 18 years of experience in the industry, Systweak Software has been known to deliver apps, software and utilities that make computing easier for users. The company is counted among '100 most promising Microsoft Solution Providers' with several popular utilities for Mac and iOS devices. Apps by Systweak have been featured on various tech platforms and technology bulletins and has many users across North America, Europe and several countries in Asia.
Contact
Systweak Software
***@systweak.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse