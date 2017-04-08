News By Tag
CRISPR/Cas9 to Revolutionize Gene Editing
"Advantages of CRISPR/Cas9 Targeted Genome Editing over TALENs and ZFNs driving the growth of Global CRISPR/Cas9 market", says RNCOS
Although innovative programmable editing tools, such as zinc finger nucleases and transcription activator-like effector nucleases have significantly improved the efficiency for precise genome modification, these techniques have limitations. CRISPR (Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Pallindromic Repeats)/Cas9 technology represents a significant improvement over these other next-generation genome editing tools, reaching a new level of targeting, efficiency, and ease of access. The CRISPR/Cas9 system allows for site-specific genomic targeting in virtually any organism.
Research also showed that CRISPR can target multiple genes in a cell at one time. CRISPR-Cas9 is still very much restricted to research laboratories, but due to rapid advancements in this technology, CRISPR/Cas9 market is likely to experience a remarkable growth in the future. Owing to these factors the market for this targeted genome editing approach is expected to grow at a high double digit CAGR during 2016-2022.
According to a new research report by RNCOS entitled, "Global CRISPR/Cas9 Market Outlook 2022", CRISPR/Cas9 technology has revolutionized genome editing, allowing a previously unattainable level of genomic targeting, efficiency and simplicity. Further adding to the applications of the CRISPR/Cas9, CRISPR has its applications in genome editing or genetic engineering, gRNA database, CRISPR plasmid preparation, human stem cells, genetically modified organisms or crops, and cell line engineering.Moreover, the simplicity and robustness of the CRISPR/Cas9 technology will make it possible to respond to newly emerging strains by deploying appropriate sgRNA transgenes into a crop.
