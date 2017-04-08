News By Tag
BatchPhoto Espresso, the Free Online and Mobile Batch Photo Editor
BatchPhoto Espresso is an online responsive app for batch editing and converting photos that works with both, desktop and mobile browsers. The app can perform common operations, such as Convert, Resize, Crop, Rotate, Touch-Up or Apply Effects.
BatchPhoto Espresso can read common image formats and convert them to 66 formats, including popular formats, such as JPEG, TIFF, PDF, GIF, PNG, TGA, and BMP. Users can easily resize photos based on predefined profiles or custom specified dimensions in either pixels or percentages, and also crop and rotate pictures.
With BatchPhoto Espresso users can easily touch-up photos with filters, such as auto contrast, brightness, sharpness, noise reduction, hue/saturation, and even annotate images with text comments. Special effects, such as black & white, sepia, charcoal, swirl, and negate, can also be applied on images.
The tool is designed to be easy to use. There is no need to install a local app. This is a free service offered by Bits&Coffee as a complement to their Windows and Mac software, BatchPhoto.
BatchPhoto Espresso can be accessed from any computer or device connected to the Internet at the following web address: http://www.batchphoto.com/
About the company
Bits&Coffee SRL is a privately held software company from Romania (European Union). At Bits&Coffee they create software products that help users be more productive when working with digital images. For more information please visit Bits&Coffee official website: http://www.batchphoto.com/
