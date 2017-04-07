News By Tag
AFS ePoD 2.0 for Android Allows Users to Master the Business of Delivery
AFS ePoD 2.0 for Android enables real-time delivery automation with paperless proof of delivery, ensuring food safety with the certainty that the correct product went to the correct customer at the correct time. ePoD facilitates one-up, one-down traceability with track and trace capability.
This mobile application is used by drivers to verify delivery and automate data capture in real-time, providing the distribution center with valuable intra-day intelligence and visibility into order adjustments, returns, credits, cash collection/deposits/
Developed for the Android platform, the software allows users to boost operational efficiencies and maximize customer service while reducing costs and increasing revenue. More specifically, it provides the following capabilities:
· Electronic delivery confirmations
· Elimination of manual processes and paperwork
· Truck loading with correct inventory
· Pre- and post-trip inspections and driver health and safety survey
· Track and trace capability with just-in-time electronic delivery
confirmation including signature captures and photos
· GPS tracking to monitor driver at any time
· Paperless reports
· Delivery documents shared via emails
· Delivery confirmation by case or pallet with single-scan capability
· Credit returns with reason codes and photos
· Item/pallet positioning to easily locate products on truck
· Cash collections
· Integration with business-critical applications:
"Mastering the Business of delivery is no longer optional; it is a prerequisite for consumer goods distribution companies. Driver activity needs to be captured in real-time to verify delivery and automate data back into the distribution center." said Joe Bellini, CEO, AFS Technologies. "AFS ePoD 2.0 for Android delivers the automation that food and beverage businesses need to increase productivity, efficiency and asset utilization."
AFS ePoD 2.0 for Android is just one component of the AFS Delivery Executions Solutions suite, which includes DSD Office, DSD Mobile for Android and iOS®, Electronic Proof of Delivery (ePoD), Distributor Management System (DMS), Home Delivery, Web Ordering, and Client Portal.
For more information, visit http://www.afsi.com/
About AFS Technologies
AFS Technologies (AFS) is the leading provider of software solutions purpose-built for consumer goods companies. We are committed to generating improved outcomes at the point of purchase coupled with generating efficiencies in trade spend, retail execution and supply chain. With experience developed over its 30-year history, AFS serves more than 1,000 customers of all sizes in more than 50 countries around the world. AFS products are innovative, configurable solutions that are proven to optimize your potential with automated processes, improved productivity and rapid time to value.
Media Contact
Ian Faith, Director of Marketing, AFS Technologies
602-424-8732
ian.faith@afsi.com
