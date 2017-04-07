 
Announcing the First Annual Wag For Wellness in South End

Pet Wants Charlotte: The Urban Feed Store hosts event in celebration of National Pet Month
 
 
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- WHAT:

Wag for Wellness

WHEN:

Saturday, April 23rd

12- 4pm

WHERE:

Pet Wants Charlotte

2324-B Distribution St

Charlotte NC 28203

704-690-9320

COST:

FREE

The Wag for Wellness is a fun event for the pet community to separate fact from fiction in caring for their pets with a natural approach.

"We'll have experts on hand to consult with attendees about their individual needs while enjoying a great spring day in South End!," says Pet Wants proprietor Carmen Larreynaga.  "At Pet Wants we focus on natural pet nutrition with food hand delivered to our customer's door steps. We've  found local pet owners want to focus more on a holistic pet lifestyle and this event will better connect like-minded pet owners and experts."

Featuring local holistic health and pet nutrition experts, the Wag For Wellness event takes place on April 23, 2017 at Pet Wants Charlotte: the Urban Feed Store.  Attendees will kick off the spring season with local brew, food trucks, music and happier pets.  Pet experts will be on hand ranging from vets, acupuncturists, pet sitters, groomers and pet nutrition experts to humane trainers and other services focused on a natural and holistic pet lifestyle.

The free event will include a fundraiser whose proceeds will benefit the Live.Wag.Bark! Foundation.  Providing low cost pet care services to underserved Charlotte area communities, the Live.Wag.Bark! Foundation helps create more responsible pet ownership and provide the resources needed to enhance the benefits of pet ownership to those who need it.

Celebrate #petmonth w/us on 4/23 @southendclt. The #Wag4Wellness event benefits @livewagbark @petwantsclt goo.gl/3F49Hy #petvendors #foodtruck

Pet Wants is a pet food nutrition store with a focus on the overall well-being of a pet through fresh and all natural pet foods, treats and products. Since 2015 Pet Wants has been serving the greater Charlotte area and parts of South Carolina through free hand-delivery.

http://www.petwantsclt.com

Carmen Larreynaga
704-690-9320
***@petwantsclt.com
