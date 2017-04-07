News By Tag
New Book Release: Out of Iceland - Paperback – May 10, 2017 by Ann Cassin (Author)
• Publisher: Cyberwit.net (May 10, 2017)
• Language: English
• ISBN-10: 818253545X
• ISBN-13: 978-8182535459
• A small flower is discovered on an Iceland glacier and just beyond it a female body, dead, frozen in the ice. When an ambitious US medical anthropologist is called in to handle things, a veil of secrecy is dropped over the body.
About the Author
Ann Pinson Cassin worked as an anthropologist and English teacher in Iceland for five years. She also was a science writer for The American Museum of Natural History, Science Service, and Scholastic Magazines. A short story, "Hibernal Onding" appeared in The Taj Mahal Review, December 2008. A short story, "Mavis Lamb Needs Geologist for Oregon Gold Mine," was in the June through September 2011 monthly online journal issues of Long Story Short. She has a doctorate in anthropology from Stony Brook University and a master's degree in public health from the University of California, Berkeley.
Out of Iceland - Paperback (Paperback) published by Cyberwit.net is available worldwide via Amazon USA, India, Flipkart and through publisher's site. https://www.amazon.com/
