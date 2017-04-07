 
Industry News





EzW2 Correction Software Offers Customers A New Quick Start Guide to File W2C W3C Easily

Just updated ezW2Correction, W2C and W3C reporting software, now offers quick start guide for faster setup and filing process. Go to www.halfpricesoft.com for more details.
 
 
ATLANTA - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Priced from only $39,  ezW2Correction, the Form W2C and W3C reporting softwarefrom Halfpricesoft.com combines versatility in features with affordability.  The new ezW2Correction now allows companies to set up for W2 and W3 Correction form filing  using an updated quick start guide for ease of use.  This is time saving as well as money saving as customers will not need to spend endless hours learning the application features.  ezW2 Correction has been approved by the SSA to print W2 and W3 Correction forms on white paper for customer convenience.

"ezW2 2016 Correction is now offering a quick start guide for ease of use to new business owners and tax professionals." said Halfpricesoft.com founder, Dr. Ge.

The main features include:

- Print recipient copies in PDF format.

- ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) AND W3C on white paper. SSA-approved.

- Support unlimited companies and unlimited number of recipients.

- ezW2Correction will fill data on pre-printed forms

- ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into digital PDF file.

- ezW2Correction can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

- Try demo for up to 30 days before purchasing.

- New enterprise version for Importing both W2 previous and corrected data from csv file.

Download and purchase to begin processing W2C and W3C forms immediately:

http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp.  The software's point-and-click simplicity makes it ideal for small business owners who have better things to do than learn complicated software.

No more W2C and W3C filing headaches. To start the test drive of ezW2 software, visit http://www.halfpricesoft.com/W2c_software.asp.

http://youtu.be/ch8RzQxxmFU



About Halfpricesoft.com

Halfpricesoft.com is a leading provider of small business software, including payroll software, accounting software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, and barcode generating software. Today software from halfpricesoft.com is trusted by thousands of valuable customers and helps small business owners simplify payroll processing and business management.

Contact
Casey Yang
***@halfpricesoft.com
