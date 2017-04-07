 
Smithers Rapra Enhances Small Batch Mixing Capabilities

 
 
The new MXI 1L Lab Kneader Mixer
The new MXI 1L Lab Kneader Mixer
 
Listed Under

AKRON, Ohio - April 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Smithers Rapra, a world leader in rubber, plastics and composites testing expertise, announced today that it is launching new lab mixing technology at its Akron Laboratory to better meet clients' needs for small batch compounding work.

The new MXI 1L Lab Kneader Mixer, installed at the company's analytical laboratory in Akron, allows for higher precision and more efficient mixing of custom compounds. The mixer's intermeshing rotors assist with excellent distributive, dispersive and reactive mixing. With these features, the new mixer is ideal for high viscosity stocks, silica and specialty rubber goods that require low temperature mixing.

"At Smithers, we pride ourselves on providing the most up-to-date technical expertise and testing capabilities, while maintaining the most accurate results available in the marketplace," said James Popio, Vice President, North America, Smithers Rapra. "We are continuously validating and investing in new and improved technologies to ensure that our testing service portfolio remains in line with the needs of our clients. In this case, our clients required greater precision and flexibility for their custom, small batch development."

Utilizing laboratory-sized mixers allows clients to accurately, and cost-effectively, perform studies on rubber compounding. Mixers aid in new raw material development, new compound development, benchmarking the effect of additives and verifying that switching raw materials will not harm the properties of a compound.

Smithers Rapra operates laboratories in North America, Europe and China, covering a wide variety of testing and consulting services from material chemistry (http://www.smithersrapra.com/material-testing/chemical-an...) and product durability testing (http://www.smithersrapra.com/product-testing), to tire, wheel (http://www.smithersrapra.com/industries/tire-and-wheel) and winter testing. Smithers' global network of ISO 17025 accredited tire test laboratories perform a wide variety of SAE, ASTM, ISO, UNECE and EC tests supporting raw material suppliers, tire manufacturers and automotive OEMs.

Expertise within Smithers spans several key industry sectors including automotive, tire, rubber and polymer products, aerospace, medical device and pharmaceuticals. For more information about Smithers Rapra visit www.smithersrapra.com.

About Smithers Rapra:

Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the plastics and rubber industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport, packaging, industrial, and consumer products. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products. Please visitwww.smithersrapra.com.

About The Smithers Group:

Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient. Each Smithers Group company provides technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group, the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products, by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as Trusted Providers of Innovative Solutions. For more information, visitwww.smithers.com.

You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:

425 West Market Street

Akron, Ohio 44303

Telephone: 330-762-7441

www.smithersrapra.com

Contact
Todd Hain
***@smithers.com
End
Source:
Email:***@smithers.com Email Verified
Tags:Raw Materials, Rubber Compound, Rubber Goods
Industry:Manufacturing
Location:Akron - Ohio - United States
Subject:Features
