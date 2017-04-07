News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Smithers Rapra Enhances Small Batch Mixing Capabilities
The new MXI 1L Lab Kneader Mixer, installed at the company's analytical laboratory in Akron, allows for higher precision and more efficient mixing of custom compounds. The mixer's intermeshing rotors assist with excellent distributive, dispersive and reactive mixing. With these features, the new mixer is ideal for high viscosity stocks, silica and specialty rubber goods that require low temperature mixing.
"At Smithers, we pride ourselves on providing the most up-to-date technical expertise and testing capabilities, while maintaining the most accurate results available in the marketplace,"
Utilizing laboratory-sized mixers allows clients to accurately, and cost-effectively, perform studies on rubber compounding. Mixers aid in new raw material development, new compound development, benchmarking the effect of additives and verifying that switching raw materials will not harm the properties of a compound.
Smithers Rapra operates laboratories in North America, Europe and China, covering a wide variety of testing and consulting services from material chemistry (http://www.smithersrapra.com/
Expertise within Smithers spans several key industry sectors including automotive, tire, rubber and polymer products, aerospace, medical device and pharmaceuticals. For more information about Smithers Rapra visit www.smithersrapra.com.
About Smithers Rapra:
Smithers Rapra has been a trusted partner of the plastics and rubber industries for over 90 years. Our business is built around delivering a complete portfolio of rubber and plastic testing services to support a wide range of industry sectors including tire, automotive, polymer products, oil and gas, medical device, pharmaceutical, transport, packaging, industrial, and consumer products. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products. Please visitwww.smithersrapra.com.
About The Smithers Group:
Headquartered in Akron, Ohio, The Smithers Group includes Smithers Apex, Smithers Avanza, Smithers Pira, Smithers Quality Assessments, Smithers Rapra, and Smithers Viscient. Each Smithers Group company provides technology-based services focused on a defined market. As a group, the diversity of market sectors and technologies provides stability and a platform for long-term growth. By integrating science, technology and business expertise, Smithers' goal is to add value throughout the life cycle of our clients' products, by utilizing testing, consulting, information, and compliance services. All Smithers companies are known by their clients as Trusted Providers of Innovative Solutions. For more information, visitwww.smithers.com.
You can reach the Smithers Rapra North America office at:
425 West Market Street
Akron, Ohio 44303
Telephone: 330-762-7441
www.smithersrapra.com
Contact
Todd Hain
***@smithers.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse