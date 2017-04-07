Jake Andrews To Release Spectra Music Group Debut Single "In The Shadows" On Friday May 19th, 2017

Jake Andrews is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "In The Shadows" on Friday May 19th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!

-- Jake Andrews is releasing his Spectra Music Group debut single "In The Shadows" on Friday May 19th, 2017. Now available for pre-order worldwide, reserve your copy today!Born and raised in Austin, Texas, began playing guitar at age 5, taught by his father, John Andrews of the 60′s Roots Band Mother Earth. Since the age of 8 he has been trading licks with and opening for such masters as Albert King, B.B. King, Albert Collins,Buddy Guy, Otis Rush, and Jimmie Vaughan, starting at his hometown's legendary club Antone's. By his early teens he was wowing audiences and fellow musicians at such premier blues venues as B.B. King's in Memphis and Los Angeles and Slim's in San Francisco. He has performed at major festivals such as the San Francisco Blues Festival and Madison Blues Festival with Ray Charles. Andrews has been featured on CBS, Austin City Limits, Guitar Player, Texas Monthly and Vintage Guitar among numerous other publications.Jake Andrews new single "In The Shadows" is now available for pre-order on digital download sites worldwide. Pre-order "In The Shadows" on itunes in the United States here:Follow Jake Andrews on Twitter @austinguitaristThe official Jake Andrews website may be found at http://www.jakeandrews.comThe official website for Spectra Music Group may be found at http://www.spectramusicgroup.comFor interviews or more information contact info@spectramusicgroup.com